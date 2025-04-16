Lexington offers overnight stay, exploration of the Blue Ghost

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The U.S.S. Lexington is about to get a whole lot spookier.

The public is invited on an overnight experience to explore the paranormal activity of the ship.

On Friday, May 16, guests will be taken on a tour of six different paranormal "hot spots" around the ship. Guests will get a chance to spend the night aboard the Lexington. Those staying overnight will sleep in former crew quarters, and eat where crews used to eat.

Saturday morning guests will also have an opportunity to tour the ship.

If you're interested in the paranormal while learning military history, this event is for you.

The event will be held on Friday, May 16 to Saturday, May 17 from 6:00pm-9:00am.