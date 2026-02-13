6 Things to Know: FBI releases new details in Nancy Guthrie Case, Noem expected to address Election Security

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Friday morning Coastal Bend friends! It is Friday the 13th, but no bad luck on KRIS 6 News Sunrise, as Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with you to wrap up the week. Valentine’s Day is tomorrow, so if you have not made plans yet, this is your reminder. And yes, Michelle is already locked in as my valentine.

We are starting this morning with major headlines out of Washington as Congress faces a funding deadline for the Department of Homeland Security, a press conference expected on election security, and a federal court hearing over COVID 19 vaccine recommendations. We also have new developments in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, a local house fire that injured a firefighter, and a call for the community to honor a veteran laid to rest today.

Here is what you need to know.

Congress Faces DHS Funding Deadline



Today is the deadline to fund the Department of Homeland Security.

Senate Democrats blocked a House bill over proposed ICE reforms, saying they did not go far enough.

More than 260,000 employees could be affected by a shutdown.

Today marks the deadline for Congress to fund the Department of Homeland Security. On Thursday, Senate Democrats blocked a House-passed bill, saying proposed immigration enforcement reforms did not go far enough. If funding lapses, more than 260,000 employees could be affected, including workers with FEMA, TSA, and the Coast Guard. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents would continue working during a shutdown.

Noem Expected To Address Election Security



Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is set to hold a press conference.

The FBI recently seized ballots from Fulton County, Georgia.

Senate is considering proof of citizenship requirements for voting.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is expected to hold a press conference today to discuss election security, although details on the announcement remain unclear. Earlier this month, the FBI executed a search warrant in Fulton County, Georgia, seizing ballots from the 2020 election. The warrant cited claims of widespread fraud that have previously been disputed in court. The announcement also comes a week after President Trump suggested elections should be nationalized. Meanwhile, the Senate is considering legislation that would require documented proof of citizenship before voting in federal elections.

Federal Hearing Over Vaccine Policy Changes



Medical groups are suing the Department of Health and Human Services.

The lawsuit challenges updated federal vaccine recommendations.

Plaintiffs argue the changes undermine public trust in vaccines.

A federal court hearing is scheduled for today over a lawsuit filed against the Trump administration. The American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Physicians, and the American Public Health Association have sued the Department of Health and Human Services. The lawsuit challenges changes to federal COVID 19 vaccine recommendations, including the removal of pregnant women and healthy children from the list of those recommended to receive the vaccine. The groups argue the revisions are part of a broader effort to undermine trust in vaccines and are asking the court to declare the changes unlawful.

FBI Releases New Details In Nancy Guthrie Case



Investigators are narrowing thousands of tips.

Authorities are searching for a man wearing a black Ozark Trail backpack.

The reward for information has increased to 100,000 dollars.

The FBI has released new details in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie in hopes of narrowing down thousands of tips. Investigators are looking for a man between 5-foot-9-inch and 5-foot-10-inch tall, with an average build. He was reportedly wearing a black 24-liter Ozark Trail hiker-style backpack. Nancy Guthrie is the mother of Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie. She was reported missing February first after failing to attend a virtual church service. The FBI has increased the reward for information leading to answers in the case to 100,000 dollars.

Firefighter Injured In Westside House Fire



Fire crews responded to heavy flames on Margaret Avenue.

One person was taken from the home to Christus Spohn Shoreline.

A firefighter suffered a possible muscle injury.

A Corpus Christi firefighter was hospitalized following a house fire on the city’s westside Thursday night. According to the CCFD, crews arrived to find heavy fire involvement at the rear of a home on Margaret Avenue on the Westside. Firefighters used an offensive strategy to attack the flames. One person was removed from inside the home and transported to Christus Spohn Shoreline for treatment. The firefighter who was injured during the response suffered a possible muscle injury.

Community Asked To Honor Unaccompanied Veteran



Sergeant Dennis Michael Anderson served nearly 24 years in the U.S. Army.

No family is expected to attend his burial.

Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. today.

The Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery is asking for community support to honor a veteran who served our country for nearly 24 years. Sergeant Dennis Michael Anderson served in the United States Army from November 1969 to April 1993. No family members are expected to attend his burial today. Community members are invited to join the service at 10 a.m. If no family attends, a Veterans Land Office representative will accept the United States flag in his honor.

On this Friday the 13th, we hope you head into the weekend feeling informed and ready to celebrate Valentine’s Day tomorrow with someone special. Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early Monday morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann.