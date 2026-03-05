CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Thursday, Coastal Bend friends! Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here, keeping you up to date on what you need to know this morning. We are learning more about the service members killed in a drone strike in Kuwait, following new developments as defense contractors prepare to meet with the Trump Administration, and tracking several local traffic changes that could impact your morning commute.

Here is what you need to know.

6 Things to Know: Fallen service members identified, Weapons talks at White House, Traffic changes downtown

Two More Service Members Identified



Department of Defense releases two additional names

Six total soldiers killed in Kuwait drone strike

All assigned to 103rd Sustainment Command

The United States Department of Defense has released the identities of two more service members killed in a drone strike in Kuwait.

Major Jeffrey R. O’Brien of Indianola, Iowa has been positively identified. A second soldier is believed to be Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan of Sacramento, California, but identification is still pending. The identities of four other soldiers killed in the same March 1 strike were released earlier this week. All six were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command out of Des Moines, Iowa.

Defense Contractors to Meet at White House



Executives to discuss ramping up weapons production

Meeting comes as war with Iran continues

Concerns over interceptor munition stockpiles

Defense contractors are expected at the White House on Friday. Officials say executives will meet with the Trump Administration to discuss increasing weapons production as the war with Iran continues. President Trump has said the U.S. military’s supply of munitions is virtually unlimited. However, some sources indicate allies in the Middle East are concerned about dwindling stockpiles of interceptor munitions, the weapons used to defend against drone and missile attacks.

Lawmakers Call for Closure of El Paso Facility



Measles outbreak reported at Camp East Montana

At least 14 active cases confirmed

More than 100 people in isolation

Democratic lawmakers are calling for the closure of an immigration detention center in El Paso amid a measles outbreak. At least 14 active cases have been reported at Camp East Montana, with more than 100 people now in isolation. Veronica Escobar and more than two dozen other Democrats sent a letter to the United States Department of Homeland Security last week, calling the situation an unfolding humanitarian crisis.

United Airlines Updates Headphone Policy



Headphones now required for personal devices

Violators could face removal or ban

Free earbuds available when possible

United Airlines has updated its passenger policy. The airline now requires travelers to wear headphones when watching or listening to content on personal devices. Passengers who refuse could be removed from a flight or even permanently banned from flying United. If you forget your headphones, the airline says it will provide free earbuds when available. Otherwise, passengers will need to mute their devices.

Belden Street Closure Downtown



Closure begins at 9 a.m.

Crews removing overhead spans from original 1959 Harbor Bridge

Closure could last up to 72 hours

If you are headed downtown today, plan ahead. Belden Street between North Tancahua and North Mesquite will close starting at 9 a.m. Crews are removing overhead spans from the original 1959 Harbor Bridge. The closure could last up to 72 hours. Drivers are advised to detour using North Chaparral Street, East Port Avenue and North Tancahua Street.

Bonner Drive Switching to One-Way



One-way eastbound traffic begins today

From Flynn Parkway to Everhart Road

Part of voter-approved reconstruction project

Drivers on the Southside should also expect changes. Beginning today, Bonner Drive from Flynn Parkway to Everhart Road will switch to one-way eastbound traffic. The change is part of a 3.6 million dollar road reconstruction project approved by voters in 2022. The goal is to improve roadway conditions and increase safety for both drivers and pedestrians. The one-way pattern is expected to remain in place through June, with posted detour signs guiding traffic through the construction zone.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind. We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann