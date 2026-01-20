CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Wednesday, Coastal Bend friends! Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are with you this morning and we are tracking some big news around the world and right here at home. European leaders prepare for a high-stakes debate over Greenland, new questions emerge in a federal investigation involving an ICE agent, a deadline arrives for credit card interest rate caps, student loan collections are delayed, and college football fans celebrate a historic national championship win.

6 Things to Know: European Parliament debate over Greenland, Student loan wage garnishment delayed

European Parliament debate over Greenland



Debate focuses on a unified European Union response to the U.S.

Tensions rise over United States interest in Greenland

Leaders signal a desire to avoid escalation

The European Parliament is set to hold a debate today titled “The need for a united EU response to US blackmail attempts.” The discussion comes amid an intensified push by the Trump administration to acquire Greenland, citing national security interests despite the ability and permission to build more military bases on the island. Over the weekend, President Trump threatened to impose significant tariffs on eight European nations that oppose a United States takeover of the Arctic island. European leaders say they are hoping to de-escalate tensions and work toward a diplomatic solution.

Macron declines Trump "Board of Peace" invitation



Board tied to Gaza rebuilding proposal

Several global leaders invited to participate

France signals distance from the plan

French President Emmanuel Macron plans to decline an invitation to serve on President Donald Trump’s proposed "Board of Peace." Multiple countries have been invited to participate in the board, which is viewed as part of a United Nations-backed American plan to demilitarize and rebuild Gaza. The board, headed by President Trump, is expected to include former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Federal investigation shifts in ICE shooting case



Initial focus reportedly on agent conduct

Investigation now centered on the victim of the shooting and widow

Multiple prosecutors resign amid pressure

Sources say the Federal Bureau of Investigation initially opened an investigation into ICE veteran Jonathan Ross, who shot Renee Good, a standard step to determine whether any civil rights were violated. That investigation has now reportedly shifted focus to the conduct of Good and her widow. At least six prosecutors at the United States Attorney’s Office in Minnesota have resigned in protest, citing federal pressure related to switching focus in the case.

Credit card interest rate cap deadline arrives



Administration demands a 10 percent cap

Enforcement details remain unclear

Banks warn of reduced credit access

Today marks the deadline set by the Trump administration for credit card companies to comply with a demand to cap interest rates at 10 percent. The White House has not yet outlined what consequences companies could face if they fail to comply. Financial institutions argue the move could harm lower-income Americans by limiting available credit and pushing borrowers toward higher-cost options such as payday loans or pawn shops. Other banks say this could also result in credit card rewards like cash back a thing of the past. In 2024, about 195 million Americans held credit cards and paid roughly 160 billion dollars in interest.

Student loan wage garnishment delayed



Wage garnishment plans put on hold

Tax refund seizures also delayed

Timeline for restart remains uncertain

The Education Department has paused plans to garnish wages of student loan borrowers who are in default. The department is also delaying the seizure of tax refunds and other federal benefits tied to unpaid student loan debt. Collections were originally set to begin this month. Officials say the temporary delay will allow time to implement reforms to the student loan system, though it is unclear how long the pause will last.

Indiana wins historic national championship



Hoosiers finish with a perfect season

Fans celebrate nationwide

Fourth quarter surge seals the win

The College Football Playoff National Championship ended with a historic victory as the Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Miami Hurricanes 27 to 21. Celebrations erupted at watch parties across the country Monday night. Led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Indiana pulled ahead in the fourth quarter and held on to complete a perfect 16- 0 season.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann