CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend friends! It is Friday, January 9, 2026, and Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are bringing you the news you need before heading out the door.

This morning, we are following a major development in the Uvalde trial, a sentencing in a heartbreaking child death case, a court hearing involving a former Agua Dulce teacher, nationwide protests tied to ICE activity, demonstrations in Portland, and a local push that could change how Animal Care Services operates.

6 Things to Know: Enrique Lopez sentenced in toddler’s death, ICE protests grow nationwide

Uvalde trial day four



Court excludes former Robb Elementary teacher’s testimony

Mistrial request denied

Judge cites due process concerns

The trial of former Uvalde school officer Adrian Gonzales reached a critical point Thursday following testimony from a former Robb Elementary teacher. The testimony prompted the filing for a mistrial Wednesday, which the court denied. While the teacher was cross-examined, the judge ultimately ruled to exclude her testimony entirely, saying the move was necessary to protect Gonzales’ due process rights and to avoid a potential appellate reversal of the case.

Enrique Lopez sentenced in toddler’s death



Lopez pleads guilty to 2025 murder of 3-year-old Augustine Valencia

Sentenced to 35 years in prison

Child died after being found unresponsive at apartment complex

Twenty-two-year-old Enrique Lopez has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to the 2025 murder of 3-year-old Augustine Valencia, a story KRIS 6 first broke on kristv.com. Augustine died at a hospital last February after being found unresponsive at the Veranda Apartments. Court records show Lopez was watching the child while out on bond for a previous assault charge and had been ordered to stay away from the child’s mother following repeated attacks at her Treyway Circle home.

Agua Dulce teacher court hearing



Former teacher accused of relationship with 14 year old student

Case delayed due to related Jim Wells County investigation

Next status hearing set for April

A former Agua Dulce Middle School teacher accused of having a relationship with a 14-year-old student appeared in court Thursday. The hearing allowed Judge Jack Pulcher to receive updates from both sides on the status of the case against Jaden Charles. The defense said delays stem from similar accusations Charles is facing in Jim Wells County, which have not yet been presented to a grand jury. Another status hearing is scheduled for April.

ICE protests grow nationwide



Demonstrations follow Minneapolis shooting

Woman killed during encounter with ICE officer

Protesters call for ICE to leave communities

Protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement continued Thursday across the country following a fatal shooting in Minneapolis. Federal officials say 37 year old Renee Nicole Good was shot by an ICE officer. Demonstrations have been held from Oregon to Texas and from New Hampshire to Pennsylvania, with protesters calling for ICE to leave their communities.

Portland protests intensify



Demonstrators gather outside ICE facility

Federal shooting left two people injured

Crowd grew to around 100 people

More protests erupted in Portland Thursday night after a federal shooting injured two people. Demonstrators gathered outside the city’s ICE facility, with a small group forming in the afternoon before growing to about 100 people. Many were seen chanting “abolish ICE” while holding signs, candles, and megaphones.

City Council to consider ending euthanasia of healthy dogs



Motion targets Animal Care Services policy

Focus on healthy and treatable dogs

Funding cited as main challenge

Corpus Christi City Council is set to consider a motion that would end euthanasia for healthy or treatable dogs at Animal Care Services. The proposal was authored by District 3 Councilman Eric Cantu, At Large Councilwoman Carolyn Vaughn, and District 4 Councilwoman Kaylynn Paxson. City leaders say if the motion passes, studies will be conducted to determine how to implement the change, with funding being the biggest obstacle. Council is expected to take up the issue Tuesday.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early Monday morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann