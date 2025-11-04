CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend, and happy Tuesday! Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here, helping you start this Election Day with everything you need to know before heading out the door. Across the country Americans are heading to the polls while here at home, we’re following updates on the ongoing government shutdown, changes to SNAP benefits, and a local Walgreens closure that could affect Southside residents.

Let’s dive into your Tuesday headlines.

6 Things to Know: Election Day, SNAP benefits using contingency funds

Election Day

Americans head to the polls nationwide to choose new leaders.

Key races include governors in Virginia and New Jersey and a new mayor in New York City.

Several states will vote on major policy changes, from red flag laws to congressional maps.

It’s Election Day across America as voters cast their ballots for state and local offices. Virginia and New Jersey are both choosing new governors, while New York City is electing its next mayor. In Pennsylvania, voters will select three new state Supreme Court justices, and Maine will decide on potential changes to its red flag law. Out west in California, voters will weigh in on a new congressional map in response to Texas's similar change, a hot topic in many states right now.

SNAP Benefits

The Trump administration will partially fund SNAP benefits using contingency funds.

Tens of millions went without benefits over the weekend due to the shutdown.

The plan covers only about half of eligible households this month.

After a recent court order, the Trump administration has now agreed to follow the law and use $4.65 billion in contingency funds to partially fund November SNAP benefits after millions of Americans did not receive their assistance over the weekend. The funds will cover about half of eligible households’ benefits this month, but officials say they’ll need at least another $4 billion in government funding to provide full benefits amid the ongoing shutdown.

Government Shutdown

The shutdown reaches day 35, tying the record for the longest in U.S. history.

The dispute centers on funding for the Affordable Care Act and border wall.

Both parties continue to blame each other as federal workers remain unpaid.

Today marks day 35 of the government shutdown, tying it with the longest in U.S. history. The standoff mirrors a similar one during President Trump’s first term, which also centered on disagreements over border wall funding. This time, Democrats are pushing to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies recently cut by the "Big Beautiful Bill," while Trump insists negotiations can only continue once the government reopens.

Hegseth Meeting

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth continues his two-day visit to South Korea.

He met with troops at the DMZ and will meet South Korea’s president today.

Talks will focus on defense spending and shared wartime operational control.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is meeting with South Korea’s president today as part of his two-day visit to the region. On Monday, Hegseth toured the Demilitarized Zone, where past U.S. presidents have met with American troops stationed at the border. Today’s discussions will center on South Korea’s commitment to boost defense spending and plans to transfer wartime operational control to a joint command structure.

Walgreens Closing

Walgreens will close its Weber and Holly location on December 9.

Customers have been notified about prescription transfers.

It’s part of a nationwide plan to close 1,200 under-performing stores.

Walgreens has announced another store closure in Corpus Christi. The location at Weber and Holly on the Southside will close permanently on December 9. Customers with prescriptions at that location have already been notified. The pharmacy chain previously closed its Airline and McArdle store in October 2023 and plans to shutter 1,200 under-performing stores nationwide over the next three years, with 500 closures planned for this fiscal year.

Water Discussion

The city will host a public meeting on local water supply projects.

The session will take place Thursday at Grace United Methodist Church.

Residents can learn about future plans from 6 to 7 p.m.

Corpus Christi residents are invited to an informational session on upcoming water supply projects. The meeting will be held Thursday at Grace United Methodist Church on Northwest Boulevard from 6 to 7 p.m. City officials say it’s an opportunity for the public to learn more about ongoing efforts to ensure a sustainable water future for the region.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. We're so glad to start Election Day morning with you.

As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind.

We’ll see you bright and early tomorrow.

Bryan & Michelle Hofmann.