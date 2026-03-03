CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Tuesday, Coastal Bend friends!

Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are with you on this Election Day as voters across the Coastal Bend head to the polls. It is Primary Election Day, and we are tracking several key races locally and nationally. We are also following a congressional briefing on Iran, new travel warnings for Americans overseas, growing concerns about our local water supply, and an important update for veterans.

6 Things to Know: Election Day across the Coastal Bend, Congressional Iran briefing

Here is what you need to know:

Election Day Across The Coastal Bend



Polls open this morning for the March primary elections.

Multiple congressional races are on the ballot.

Assistance is available for voters who need help entering polling locations.

Our KRIS 6 crew will be monitoring a number of races throughout the day. If you need assistance when heading out to cast your ballot, help is available. Voters who are unable to physically enter a polling location without personal assistance, or who may risk injury to their health, can call the number on your screen for curbside voting support.

For the seat of U.S. Representative for District 34, there are 11 candidates running. Two are seeking the Democratic nomination and nine are competing in the Republican primary.

In District 27, five candidates are on the ballot. Three are aiming to become the Democratic nominee for November’s general election. On the Republican side, incumbent Michael Cloud faces challenger Chris Hatley in the primary.

Corpus Christi residents will also elect a mayor and eight city council members in November, but those candidates will not appear on today’s primary ballots. The filing period for those races does not begin until July 18th. Voters will also decide on Bond 2026 projects in November.

Live Fire Training At CCIA



FAA-required live fire training underway this week.

Smoke may be visible near the airport.

Airport officials say this is not an emergency.

If you drive near Corpus Christi International Airport this week, you may notice smoke in the area. The airport is conducting mandatory live-fire training required by the FAA. In a social media post, airport officials emphasized that these are strictly controlled training exercises and not an emergency.

Congressional Iran Briefing



Trump administration briefing Congress today.

Top officials include Marco Rubio and John Ratcliffe.

Senate to be briefed first, followed by the House.

The Trump administration is set to brief members of Congress later today on the escalating situation in Iran. Top officials scheduled to participate include Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, General Dan Caine, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe. The Senate will receive the briefing first, followed by the House. Rubio and Ratcliffe reportedly briefed the so-called Gang of Eight yesterday.

Americans Urged To Leave Middle East



State Department urging Americans to leave more than a dozen countries.

U.S. Embassy in Riyadh reportedly struck by suspected drones.

Rubio says safety of Americans is top priority.

As the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran enters its fourth day, U.S. officials are urging Americans to leave the region. Secretary of State Marco Rubio released a video message on social media shortly after the State Department advised U.S. citizens in more than a dozen countries to depart immediately. That includes Saudi Arabia, where the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh was reportedly struck by suspected Iranian drones. Rubio said the safety and security of American citizens remains the department’s top priority.

City Water Emergency Concerns



Lake Corpus Christi at 10.1% capacity.

Levels expected to drop below 10% for the first time.

Western Well Field could provide up to 15 million gallons per day.

The City of Corpus Christi’s effort to secure new water sources is reaching a critical point. In an email to the mayor and council, City Manager Peter Zanoni says Lake Corpus Christi is currently at 10.1% capacity and is expected to fall below 10 percent for the first time ever this week. One potential solution is the Western Well Field project, which could provide up to 15 million gallons of water per day. Zanoni says he will present multiple scenarios to city leaders this week, including a worst-case outlook if additional water from Nueces wells cannot be brought online due to permitting objections tied to the bed and banks permit process.

VA Disability Rule Rescinded



VA rescinds controversial disability rating calculation change.

Policy reversal follows backlash from veterans.

Local veterans advocates say they will remain vigilant.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has officially rescinded a proposed change to how certain disability ratings would be calculated. The rule sparked immediate backlash from veterans, concerned it could reduce benefits. Although the department previously said it would not move forward with the change, the reversal was not formally documented until Friday. The Nueces County Veterans Services Officer and other local advocates say they will continue monitoring for any future policy changes and are encouraging veterans to stay vigilant in protecting their benefits.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann