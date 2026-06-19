6 Things to Know draft: Juneteenth celebrations and battling this extreme heat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Friday Coastal Bend Friends! Your favorite Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are here getting you ready for the weekend! Today is Juneteenth, a day of reflection and celebration that commemorates freedom and the enduring importance of remembering our nation's history. Across the Coastal Bend, communities are honoring the holiday while also dealing with extreme heat and preparing for another summer weekend. This morning, we're taking a look at where cooling centers remain open, how local businesses and residents are celebrating Juneteenth, changes to city services because of the holiday, how landscaping crews are coping with dangerous heat and new concerns involving one of Corpus Christi's most important water pipelines. We also have details on a recall involving children's teething toys.

Cooling Centers Remain Available During Extreme Heat

• Nueces County cooling centers are closed Friday for Juneteenth.

• Several city facilities remain open as cooling centers.

• The RTA continues offering free rides to cooling center locations.

Even with county offices closed for Juneteenth, several locations remain available for residents needing relief from the heat. The Ethel Eyerly Senior Center, La Retama Central Library and Hopkins Library are open and serving as cooling centers. City leaders continue encouraging residents to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day and take advantage of available resources as heat indices continue climbing well above 100 degrees.

Coastal Bend Communities Celebrate Juneteenth

• Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Texas learned they were free.

• Local businesses and organizations are honoring the holiday through community events.

• Organizers hope the celebrations encourage reflection on history and freedom.

Juneteenth commemorates the day enslaved people in Galveston learned they were free, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation declared slavery illegal. Across the Coastal Bend, communities are marking the occasion through art, music and fellowship. One of those celebrations is taking place at a local juke joint, where owner Lillian Beasley has spent the week preparing for a weekend of events centered on history and community. Beasley says she hopes people use the holiday not only to celebrate but also to remember the significance of the day and the generations of people who fought for freedom and equality.

Government Offices Closed For Juneteenth

• Several city and county offices are closed Friday.

• Trash and recycling schedules are adjusted in Corpus Christi.

• Most libraries and senior centers are also closed.

Government offices across the Coastal Bend are observing Juneteenth today. In Corpus Christi, City Hall and Municipal Court are closed, and Friday's trash and recycling collections will move to Saturday. The city's 3 1 1 service will answer emergency calls only. City pools and parks remain open, while most libraries and senior centers are closed. City offices in Sinton, Kingsville, Mathis and Alice are also closed for the holiday and will resume normal operations Monday.

Landscaping Crews Battle Triple Digit Heat

• Landscaping workers are taking extra precautions during extreme temperatures.

• Employers are emphasizing hydration and regular breaks.

• Experts warn residents to recognize signs of heat related illness.

While many people head indoors during triple digit heat, landscaping crews across South Texas continue working outside. Remigio Ayala has worked in landscaping for more than two decades and says the extreme heat and humidity have become part of daily life on the job. He and his coworkers take 15 minute breaks every two to three hours and rely on several techniques to stay cool. Jason Bryan, branch manager for Maldonado Nursery and Landscaping Inc., says supervisors carefully monitor workers to ensure they remain hydrated and are protected from heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Questions Continue Over Mary Rhodes Pipeline Crossing

• More than 70 percent of Corpus Christi's water supply flows through the Mary Rhodes Pipeline.

• City documents show concerns about construction over the pipeline.

• The Port of Victoria declined to comment.

Newly obtained documents reveal long standing concerns about construction near the Mary Rhodes Pipeline, which carries more than 70 percent of Corpus Christi's water supply. In 2024, then Corpus Christi Water Chief Operating Officer Drew Molly sent a memo to City Manager Peter Zanoni expressing concerns about a railroad spur being built over the pipeline by the Port of Victoria. The memo warned about potential damage during construction and possible difficulties accessing the line for future maintenance once a zero load bridge is completed. KRIS 6 spoke with Corpus Christi Water's new chief operating officer, Nick Winkelmann, about the project's progress. The Port of Victoria declined to comment.

Children's Teething Toy Recall Issued

• Approximately 70,000 teething toys have been recalled.

• The toys pose a choking and breathing hazard.

• Consumers are urged to stop using the products immediately.

Gopo Toys is recalling about 70,000 children's teething toys because of a potential choking hazard. The company says the silicone strings on the pull string toys are longer and smaller than federal regulations allow and could become lodged in a child's throat. There have been three reports of incidents involving children, according to the company. The products were sold on Amazon between August 2023 and March 2026. Consumers are encouraged to stop using the toys immediately and contact Gopo Toys for a full refund.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We hope you have a meaningful and safe Juneteenth, and we will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann