6 Things to Know draft: City holiday closures, and Flag for Flag today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend friends, and happy Thursday! Your favorite Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here getting you ready for the holiday weekend! The Fourth of July holiday is almost here, and today's top stories focus on staying safe and prepared. We're covering an armed robbery investigation in Robstown, beach safety as jellyfish wash ashore, city closures for the holiday, a chance to exchange worn American flags, a local job fair, and how firefighters on Padre Island are preparing for one of their busiest weekends of the year.

6 Things to Know June 2nd

Police Search For Second Suspect In Robstown Armed Robbery



Police are searching for a second suspect after a violent armed robbery at a Robstown convenience store.

One suspect has been arrested after deputies stopped the suspected getaway vehicle.

The victim suffered injuries but is expected to recover.

Authorities are continuing their search for a second suspect following a violent armed robbery at a convenience store in Robstown. Investigators say two masked men armed with rifles followed a man into the store, struck him in the head with a rifle and stole his money. The suspected getaway vehicle was later spotted by the Freer Police Chief, and Duval County deputies stopped the car, arresting one suspect. Investigators say evidence connected to the robbery was found inside the vehicle. Officials say the remaining suspect is believed to be from Laredo. The victim was injured during the attack but is expected to be OK.

Watch Out For Jellyfish At The Beach



Portuguese man o' war can still sting after washing ashore.

Their stings can cause severe pain and serious medical complications.

Beachgoers should avoid touching any jellyfish they encounter.

If you're heading to the beach this holiday weekend, be aware that the surf isn't the only thing to watch. Officials are reminding beachgoers to stay away from Portuguese man o' war, which can sometimes wash ashore along the Texas coast. Their tentacles can still deliver painful stings even after the animal has died or dried out. In severe cases, stings can lead to muscle cramps, breathing problems and heart complications. If you spot one on the beach, the safest option is to leave it alone.

Flag For A Flag Returns Today



Exchange your worn or damaged American flag for a new one.

Retired flags will be properly and respectfully disposed of.

The event is part of America's 250th birthday celebration.

Today is the annual Flag for a Flag event, giving residents the opportunity to exchange old, faded or damaged American flags for new ones. Organizers will respectfully retire the collected flags at a later date. While the event is traditionally held around Flag Day, this year's exchange is taking place as part of the nation's America 250 celebration.

City Offices Closing For Independence Day



Most Corpus Christi city offices will be closed Friday.

City Hall, Development Services, libraries and Public Health District offices will be affected.

Residents are encouraged to complete city business today.

If you have city business to take care of before the holiday weekend, today is the day to do it. Most City of Corpus Christi offices will be closed Friday in observance of Independence Day. That includes City Hall, Development Services, public libraries and Public Health District offices. Residents should plan accordingly before the long holiday weekend begins.

Kingsville ISD Hosting Job Fair



Kingsville ISD is hiring for a variety of positions.

Openings include assistant principals and other district jobs.

The job fair will be held next Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m.

Kingsville ISD is looking to fill a number of positions ahead of the upcoming school year. The district will host a job fair next Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the KISD Board Room on North Third Street. Positions range from classroom staff to assistant principals, and applicants can register or apply online before attending.

Padre Island Fire Crews Prepare For Busy Holiday Weekend



Firefighters are adding staff and equipment ahead of the Fourth of July.

Brush trucks are ready to respond to fires in the dunes and on the beach.

Officials say wind remains one of the biggest concerns despite recent rainfall.

The Fourth of July is traditionally one of the busiest times of the year for firefighters, and crews on Padre Island are already preparing. Nueces County ESD 2 is increasing staffing levels and staging additional brush trucks capable of driving through deep sand and dunes. While recent rainfall has helped reduce fire danger, officials say dry vegetation and strong coastal winds can still allow fires to spread rapidly. Firefighters will work alongside the Corpus Christi Fire Department throughout the holiday weekend to quickly respond to emergencies and help keep beachgoers safe.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will have Friday off, so have a happy 4th of July and we will see you bright and early Monday morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann.