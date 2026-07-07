6 Things to Know: A delay in the mayor's deposition, community water info session

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend friends, and happy Tuesday. Thanks for waking up with your favorite Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann. This morning, we're following a new ruling from the Texas Supreme Court involving Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo, a state senator's questions about the Nueces River Authority's finances, an upcoming community meeting on the city's water supply, continued mosquito spraying across Corpus Christi, another opportunity to provide input on the city budget, and a proposed increase in the price of Forever stamps.

Here's what you need to know to start your day:

6 Things to Know July 7th

Texas Supreme Court Delays Mayor's Deposition



The Texas Supreme Court has indefinitely postponed depositions involving Mayor Paulette Guajardo and architect Phillip Ramirez.

The depositions stem from litigation involving the Homewood Suites project.

Mayor Guajardo's removal trial remains scheduled to begin July 22.

A new ruling from the Texas Supreme Court has delayed depositions involving Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo and architect Phillip Ramirez. Both were scheduled to be deposed this week as part of litigation tied to the Homewood Suites project. The court's stay postpones those depositions indefinitely while legal proceedings continue. The ruling does not affect the current schedule for Mayor Guajardo's four day removal trial, which is set to begin July 22 and also stems from the Homewood Suites controversy.

State Senator Seeks Financial Answers From Nueces River Authority



State Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa is requesting detailed financial information from the Nueces River Authority.

He is asking for expense reports, funding updates and contingency plans.

The request follows concerns about funding for the Harbor Island desalination project.

State Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa is calling for greater transparency from the Nueces River Authority. In a four page letter, the senator requested a detailed accounting of the agency's monthly expenses, a full cash flow projection, contingency plans if expected state or federal funding does not materialize, and information about funding requests submitted for the Harbor Island desalination project. The letter follows recent reporting that the authority's desalination fund could be depleted by the end of August.

Community Water Information Session Planned



Corpus Christi Water will host a public information session next week.

Residents can ask questions about the city's ongoing water challenges.

The meeting is scheduled for July 15 from 6 to 7 p.m.

If you have questions about Corpus Christi's water supply, you'll have an opportunity to speak directly with city leaders next week. Corpus Christi Water and city officials will host a community information session on Wednesday, July 15, at the Ethel Eyerly Senior Center. City Manager Peter Zanoni and members of the Corpus Christi Water team are expected to answer questions and provide updates on the city's water situation.

Mosquito Spraying Continues Today



Spraying is planned for the Southside and Bay Area.

Residents should eliminate standing water around their homes.

Officials also recommend using EPA approved insect repellent.

Mosquito control efforts continue today across Corpus Christi with spraying scheduled for neighborhoods on the Southside and in the Bay Area. Health officials are reminding residents to dump standing water from containers, gutters, birdbaths and old tires to help reduce mosquito breeding. Wearing EPA approved insect repellent is also recommended when spending time outdoors.

City Seeking More Budget Feedback



Corpus Christi's third budget development input session is Wednesday.

Residents can provide feedback on the proposed fiscal year 2027 budget.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Water Building.

City leaders are continuing to gather public input as they prepare next year's budget. The third budget development session will be held Wednesday evening in the Choke Canyon Conference Room at the Corpus Christi Water Building. Residents are invited to attend, learn more about the proposed fiscal year 2027 budget and share their priorities with city staff.

Stamp Prices Could Increase Again



The U.S. Postal Service is proposing another price increase.

Forever stamps would rise from 78 cents to 82 cents.

The increase could take effect Sunday if approved.

Mailing a letter could soon cost a little more. The U.S. Postal Service is proposing a four cent increase for Forever stamps, raising the price from 78 cents to 82 cents. If approved, the new rates would take effect Sunday. International postcard postage would also increase to $1.75. Postal officials say the higher prices are needed to help offset rising operating costs.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann.