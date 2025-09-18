CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Wednesday morning, Coastal Bend! Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann, and we’re so glad you’re starting the day with us.

We’re halfway through the week, and today’s headlines include important discussions on vaccines at the CDC, new security measures for lawmakers in Washington, and some big local developments that could impact downtown Corpus Christi.

Let’s take a look.

6 Things to Know: CDC Vaccine Meetings, Democrats Fund Counterplan

CDC Vaccine Meetings

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices begins a two-day meeting today.

Members will discuss and vote on guidelines for MMRV and Hepatitis B vaccines.

The meeting includes 12 new members appointed after 17 were removed by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices begins a two-day meeting today.

The panel is expected to discuss and vote on guidelines for MMRV and Hepatitis B vaccines during the first day. This meeting will include 12 new members, added after Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ousted 17 prior members. The new members include several who have been skeptical of past vaccine practices.

House Security

Lawmakers are receiving more money for personal security following Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

The extension doubles the personal security stipend from $5,000 to $10,000 per month.

The program now runs through November 21.

The House has extended a pilot program offering lawmakers additional money for personal security following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Originally launched in July after two Minnesota lawmakers were shot, the program provided $20,000 per month for home security and $5,000 for personal protection. The extension doubles the personal security allowance to $10,000 per month, but it will expire on November 21. The original program had been set to end this month.

Democrats Fund Counterplan

Democrats introduced a one-month stopgap funding proposal.

The plan will not move forward in the GOP-controlled House or Senate.

Priorities include Medicaid restoration, ACA subsidies, and reversing canceled spending.

Democrats have rolled out their counterproposal to keep the government funded past September 30. The one-month stopgap measure will not advance in the Republican-controlled House or Senate, but it outlines their party’s priorities.

These include reversing Medicaid cuts, permanently extending Affordable Care Act subsidies, and restoring spending canceled by the Trump administration. Later this week, the House plans to vote on the Republican plan to fund the government through November 21.

One Shoreline Plaza

One Shoreline Plaza in downtown Corpus Christi is facing foreclosure.

The property is tied to a $24 million loan from 2015.

A trustee’s sale is scheduled for October 7 at the Nueces County Courthouse.

One Shoreline Plaza is scheduled for a foreclosure auction next month. According to a notice filed by the Nueces County Clerk, the downtown property at 800 North Shoreline Boulevard defaulted on a $24 million loan secured in February 2015.

The borrower, One Shoreline Plaza LLC, failed to meet loan obligations. The trustee’s sale is set for Tuesday, October 7, at 10 a.m. at the Nueces County Courthouse.

Community Court

Corpus Christi Municipal Court will host Community Court this weekend.

The event is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Janet F. Harte Library.

Residents can resolve tickets, set up payment plans, or clear warrants.

The Corpus Christi Municipal Court is bringing Community Court to the library this weekend. From 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, residents can meet with a judge to take care of outstanding tickets or violations.

Services include requesting defensive driving, arranging payment plans, or resolving active warrants. The event will take place at the Janet F. Harte Library, located at 2629 Waldron Drive.

Dine For A Cause

P.F. Chang’s at La Palmera Mall is hosting a fundraiser today.

Ten percent of proceeds will support the Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures.

The offer runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. with a flyer shown in person or on your phone.

If you’re hungry and looking to give back, you can dine for a cause today at P.F. Chang’s inside La Palmera Mall. From 11 a.m. until 10 p.m., the restaurant will donate 10 percent of each bill to the Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures when guests present the official fundraiser flyer.

The flyer can be shown on your phone or printed.

Bryan Hofmann

Thanks for starting your Thursday with us!

As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind.

We’ll see you tomorrow.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann