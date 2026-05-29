6 Things to Know: Friday water briefing, police identify victim in deadly stabbing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Friday Coastal Bend friends! Your favorite Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here bringing you the top headlines for Friday, May 29. As we head into the final weekend of May, we are tracking the latest developments in the ongoing water crisis, updates on summer splash pads and pools reopening across Corpus Christi, and new details in a deadly Westside stabbing investigation. We also have information on a major Walmart dresser recall and a warning from the FBI about a new scam targeting Microsoft users.

Here is what you need to know to start your Friday morning.

Corpus Christi leaders prepare for weekly water briefing

• City leaders will provide updates on the ongoing water crisis

• Media will be allowed to ask questions during the briefing

• KRIS 6 will stream the meeting live online and on Facebook at 10 a.m.

Corpus Christi leaders are preparing for their weekly water briefing later this morning. Officials are expected to provide the latest updates on drought conditions, conservation efforts and the city’s water supply situation.

While the public will not be able to comment during the briefing, members of the media will have the opportunity to ask questions following the presentation.

You can watch the briefing live starting at 10 a.m. on KRIS TV dot com and the KRIS 6 News Facebook page.

Bob Hall Pier expected to reopen this evening

• The pier closed Thursday following construction delays and inspections

• Closure time was reduced from four days to two

• Officials expect the pier to reopen by 5 p.m.

Bob Hall Pier may be closed right now, but county officials say the closure should not last much longer.

The pier shut down Thursday for inspections and construction work after recent weather delayed planned concrete pouring operations. Originally, officials expected the closure to last four days, but crews were able to shorten that timeline.

The latest update says Bob Hall Pier is expected to reopen to the public by 5 o’clock this evening.

City pools and splash pads reopen with water-saving measures

• Corpus Christi pools and splash pads reopen for summer operations beginning May 30

• The city says new conservation methods could reduce water use by up to 95 percent

• Operating hours remain the same as last summer

The City of Corpus Christi is kicking off summer by reopening pools and splash pads across the city starting Saturday, May 30, but with a major focus on water conservation during the drought.

The Parks and Recreation Department says it has implemented several water-saving measures at all city facilities. Those include using a solar shield additive to reduce evaporation and covering pools when they are not in use. Officials say those efforts could reduce water use by up to 95 percent and exceed the city’s drought contingency goals.

Despite the conservation efforts, the city says operating hours for pools and splash pads will remain the same as last year.

Pools reopening for the summer include Greenwood Pool, H-E-B Pool, Oso Pool, West Guth Pool, Bill Witt Aquatic Center, Collier Pool and the Corpus Christi Natatorium.

Several splash pads will also reopen, including locations at Cole Park, Lindale Park, Bill Witt Park, Manuel Q. Salinas Park and West Haven Park.

Each facility will also have scheduled maintenance closures throughout the summer.

Police identify victim in deadly Anita Drive stabbing

• Police identified the victim as 51-year-old Gabino Gonzalez Sr.

• Two other men were injured during the argument

• A suspect remains hospitalized and will face charges upon release

Corpus Christi police have identified the victim in Wednesday’s deadly stabbing on Anita Drive.

Investigators say 51-year-old Gabino Gonzalez Sr. died following an argument involving three men on the city’s Westside. Two additional men were hurt during the incident.

Police say all three men involved were related.

Authorities say a male suspect is currently in custody while receiving medical treatment. Once released from the hospital, he is expected to face murder and aggravated assault charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Walmart recalls thousands of fabric dressers

• More than 165,000 dressers are being recalled over tip-over concerns

• The dressers were sold in stores and online through March

• Customers can return them for a full refund

Walmart is recalling more than 165-thousand fabric dressers because they could tip over and injure children.

The recall involves Mainstays brand dressers featuring a black metal frame and nine fabric drawers. The products were sold both online and in Walmart stores between September 2023 and March of this year.

No injuries have been reported so far.

Consumers are being urged to stop using the dresser unless it is properly anchored to a wall. Walmart says customers can return the product to any store for a full refund.

FBI warns of Microsoft 365 phishing scam

• The FBI says scammers are targeting Microsoft 365 users

• Attackers use fake emails with real Microsoft login pages

• Experts urge people to avoid clicking unfamiliar links

The FBI is warning people about a phishing scam targeting Microsoft 365 users.

Investigators say the scam involves a phishing-as-a-service platform called Kali 365 that surfaced last month. Victims receive emails pretending to come from a cloud-sharing or document service.

The messages contain device codes and instructions directing users to enter the codes into a legitimate Microsoft webpage. Once entered, scammers can gain access to the victim’s account.

Experts recommend verifying email senders carefully and avoiding unfamiliar links or attachments to protect yourself from these attacks.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early Monday morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann.