6 Things to Know: Texas Senate runoff, Nasa moon base plans update, free rides to the polls

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Tuesday, Coastal Bend Friends! Today is May 26th, and there is plenty happening both here at home and across the country. Texans are heading to the polls for a closely watched Senate primary runoff, Corpus Christi RTA is helping voters get to polling locations for free, and NASA is preparing to share new details about its long-term plans for a permanent human presence on the moon.

Your favorite Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are here to get your morning started with everything you need to know before you head out the door.

6 Things to Know: Texas Senate primary runoff election day arrives, Scripps National Spelling Bee begins

Texas Senate primary runoff election day arrives

• Republican voters will decide between Attorney General Ken Paxton and Senator John Cornyn

• The winner advances to face Democrat James Talarico in the general election

• Polls are open across Texas today

It is a major election day across Texas as Republican voters head to the polls for the state's Senate primary runoff election. Voters will choose between Texas Attorney General Senator Ken Paxton and longtime Texas Senator John Cornyn in one of the most closely watched races in the country. The winner of today's runoff will move on to face Democrat James Talarico in the general election later this year. Election officials are encouraging voters to double-check polling locations and bring the proper identification before heading out to vote.

Corpus Christi RTA offers free rides to polling places

• RTA buses will provide free rides for voters today

• Riders simply need to tell the driver they are going to vote

• No voter registration card or ID is required for the free ride

If you need help getting to the polls today, Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority buses are offering free rides for voters. Officials say riders only need to let the driver know they are heading to vote, and the trip will be free of charge. No voter registration card or identification is required to take advantage of the service. The goal is to help eliminate transportation barriers and make it easier for residents to participate in Election Day.

President Trump scheduled for annual physical

• President Donald Trump is scheduled for his annual physical exam

• The appointment will take place at Walter Reed National Medical Center

• The president is also expected to meet with service members and staff

President Donald Trump is scheduled to undergo his annual physical and dental examination later today at Walter Reed National Medical Center. According to a statement from the White House, the president will also spend time meeting with service members and medical staff during the visit. The president's last reported trip to Walter Reed came in October when he reportedly underwent an MRI scan. At 79 years old, Trump remains the oldest person ever sworn into office as president of the United States.

Drink powder recall impacts cafes and restaurants

• SKS Copack recalled several drink powder products

• The recall involves possible Salmonella contamination

• Products are commonly used in cafes for teas, lattes, and smoothies

You may want to pay close attention the next time you order a specialty drink at a cafe. SKS Copack has recalled several drink powder products because of possible Salmonella contamination linked to dry milk powder supplied by one of its vendors. The products are commonly used to make matcha teas, lattes, smoothies, and other specialty drinks served at cafes and restaurants. The company says the products were distributed primarily to restaurants and coffee shops, though some items were also sold directly to consumers online through Angel Specialty Products. So far, no illnesses connected to the recall have been reported.

Scripps National Spelling Bee begins

• The Scripps National Spelling Bee begins today

• More than 240 students from around the world are competing

• Last year's champion was Texas native Faizan Zaki

Some of the world's best young spellers are taking center stage today as the Scripps National Spelling Bee officially gets underway. The competition opens with preliminary rounds featuring 247 contestants representing communities from around the globe. Quarterfinals and semifinals are scheduled for Wednesday before the finals take place Thursday night. Last year's winner was 13-year-old Texas native Faizan Zaki, adding even more excitement for Lone Star State viewers watching this year's competition.

NASA preparing moon base update

• NASA will provide updates on plans for a lunar base

• Officials are expected to discuss industry partnerships and future missions

• The agency hopes to support long-term human presence on the moon

NASA is expected to unveil new details today about its plans for future moon exploration and the development of a long-term lunar base. During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, officials are expected to discuss new mission plans, industry partnerships, and progress toward establishing infrastructure that could support sustained human life on the moon. NASA says the long-term goal is to create a permanent foundation for scientific research and future deep space exploration missions. The update comes as interest in lunar exploration continues growing among both government agencies and private space companies.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann