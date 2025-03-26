6 THINGS TO KNOW: Dr. Draper's new job, Speed limit changes, Mary Rhodes Pipeline

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Good morning, Coastal Bend! Happy Hump Day—you're halfway there, keep going strong!

6 THING TO KNOW: March 26, 2025

It’s Michelle Hofmann, your KRIS 6 Sunrise anchor, here and ready to keep you informed. Here are your 6 Things to Know:

1. Dr. Melissa Draper Joins PAAC

Dr. Melissa Draper is bringing her years of animal care expertise to "People Assisting Animal Control" (PAAC). They’re kicking off a $6 million campaign to build a brand-new, state-of-the-art veterinary clinic. With over 20 years of experience, Dr. Draper will help enhance their community programs. The City of Corpus Christi confirmed that Dr. Draper will be leaving her current position on April 4, and they’ll begin looking for her replacement then.

2. Speed Limit Changes Approved

The City Council has given the green light to lower speed limits on two city streets. On Weber, drivers will need to stick to 40 mph between Saratoga and the Oso Creek Bridge. On Ennis Joslin, the speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph between SPID and Ocean Drive.

3. Mary Rhodes Pipeline Upgrades

The City Council also approved some upgrades to the Mary Rhodes Pipeline, including the addition of a new booster pump and some new electrical and mechanical parts. These improvements will take place at the pump station in Woodsboro and are expected to be completed by May next year.

4. Veterans Memorial Park Progress

The "Military Monument" project is moving forward at Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park. Mayor Paulette Guajardo shared on Facebook that crews are working on the Bell Huey helicopter. This monument will honor veterans and their families. Work on the monument is expected to be complete by this summer.

5. Free Nutrition Class

The Corpus Christi Nueces County Public Health District, in partnership with the Coastal Bend Food Drive, is offering a new series of free monthly nutrition classes. These classes aim to promote healthy eating and overall well-being in our community. The first class is tonight from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Public Health District Auditorium at 1702 Horne Street. After that, classes will be held on the last Wednesday of every month.

6. Farmers Market 13th Anniversary

Celebrate the 13th anniversary of the Grow Local Farmer's Market at the Art Center of Corpus Christi tonight from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Enjoy free treats, live music, face painting, and more! EBT benefits will be accepted, and you can find more info at the Lonestar SNAP booth. The Art Center is located at 100 North Shoreline Boulevard.

That's all for today! Stay safe and informed, and I'll catch you later on the news for more updates.

