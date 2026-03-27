CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Bryan and Michelle Hofmann on KRIS 6 News Sunrise.

Thanks for starting your day with us. We have a full rundown of national headlines and local happenings to keep you informed.

6 Things to Know: DHS funding vote, Kennedy Center layoffs, Netflix price hikes

1. DHS funding update

The Senate has approved a measure to fund the Department of Homeland Security, but the deal leaves out money for immigration enforcement. President Donald Trump says he plans to sign an order to immediately pay Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers, a move aimed at easing staffing shortages and long wait times at airports.

The measure now heads to the House, where lawmakers are under pressure to reach an agreement before leaving Washington for recess.

2. Kennedy Center layoffs

Layoffs are underway at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington as the venue prepares for a major renovation. The cuts are expected to affect many of its roughly 300 employees. The center is set to close in July for a two-year overhaul. It also faces two lawsuits seeking to halt construction until Congress approves the project.

3. Netflix price increase

Netflix is raising prices across all of its streaming plans. The ad-supported tier will cost $8.99 a month, while the standard plan increases to $19.99. The premium plan is rising to $26.99. The new prices take effect Thursday for new subscribers. Existing members will be notified in the coming weeks.

4. Tesla road improvements

Nueces County commissioners have approved changes to a road improvement agreement with Tesla tied to its lithium facility in Robstown. The updated plan includes stronger road foundations and additional work near County Road 77. The project's completion deadline has been pushed back to July 2027.

5. Atomic Golf development

A new entertainment venue could be coming to the Corpus Christi area. Plans for a development known as London Proper include a proposed Atomic Golf location in the London area. The broader project would also feature homes, apartments, hotels and retail space. Additional details have not yet been confirmed.

6. Cattery adoption event

The Cattery cat shelter is hosting a special adoption event this weekend. It begins Friday at the PetSmart Cat Center in Moore Plaza and runs through Sunday. Visitors can meet adoptable cats looking for homes. Those who adopt will receive a goodie bag. The shelter operates as a cage-free facility serving the Coastal Bend.