CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Bryan and Michelle Hofmann on KRIS 6 News Sunrise.

Thanks for starting your day with us. We have a full rundown of national headlines and local happenings to keep you informed.

6 Things to Know: DHS funding hearing, war powers vote, local events

DHS Funding

House lawmakers are taking a closer look today at the ongoing funding standoff involving the Department of Homeland Security. A hearing is scheduled this morning to examine how the shutdown is affecting front-line security operations and disaster response. Leaders from the TSA, FEMA, the Coast Guard, and federal cybersecurity are expected to testify, with a focus on missed paychecks, potential security gaps, and declining morale among workers.

War Powers Resolution

In Washington, the Senate has rejected the latest Democratic effort to curb military action involving Iran. Lawmakers voted largely along party lines to block a new war powers resolution. Democrats say they are trying to limit President Donald Trump’s ability to take action without congressional approval and plan to continue pushing for public hearings on the issue.

Trump Mail-in Ballot

President Donald Trump cast a mail-in ballot this week in a Florida special election. Officials in Palm Beach County say the ballot was received and counted, though it’s not clear how it was delivered. The vote comes just a day after President Trump criticized mail-in voting, calling it “mail-in cheating,” while also urging Congress to pass the Save America Act.

Ronald "Pointy Boots" Mathis

Funeral services are set for Ronald “Pointy Boots” Mathis, who died last week from prostate cancer. A visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, April 1, at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home. The funeral will be held the following morning at Calvary Baptist Church, with burial to follow at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery. Attendees are encouraged to wear yellow.

Mobile Health Clinic

Free health services will be available today in Driscoll and Robstown. The Nueces County mobile clinic is offering screenings and vaccines for uninsured residents. It will be at Driscoll City Hall this morning, then move to the Robstown Housing Authority this afternoon. No appointment is required.

Jersey Mike's Day of Giving

Today, grabbing a sandwich can help a good cause. Jersey Mike's Subs is donating 100 percent of sales to Team Texas for the Special Olympics. The funds will help nearly 200 athletes compete in the USA Games, with all Corpus Christi locations and the Portland restaurant taking part.