6 Things to Know: DHS Experiencing Partial Shutdown, "Board Of Peace" Initiative

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Monday morning and happy February 16th. It is Presidents' Day, and we hope you enjoyed the long holiday weekend and had a very happy Valentine’s Day. Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here on KRIS 6 News Sunrise as we get your week started.

We are following a partial shutdown at the Department of Homeland Security, Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrapping up his European trip, and a new humanitarian announcement from President Trump. The Department of Justice has sent Congress a list tied to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, and there are new developments in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie. Plus, if you are looking for something to do on this Presidents' Day, national parks are offering free admission.

Here is what you need to know.

DHS Experiencing Partial Shutdown



Congress missed Friday’s funding deadline.

Most DHS workers remain on the job but without pay.

Other federal agencies remain open.

The Department of Homeland Security is experiencing a partial shutdown after Congress failed to reach a funding deal by Friday’s deadline. Most DHS employees will continue working but will not receive paychecks until funding is restored. DHS is the last federal agency still awaiting funding for the remainder of the 2026 fiscal year, which runs through September. Officials say the public will likely notice little impact. All other parts of the federal government, including the IRS and national parks, remain open.

Rubio Concludes Europe Trip



Secretary of State Marco Rubio attended the Munich Security Conference.

He reassured allies while reinforcing administration policy positions.

Rubio is expected to return to the U.S. today.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to conclude his visit to Europe today and return to the United States. Rubio attended the Munich Security Conference, where he delivered a message aimed at reassuring American allies. He struck a measured but firm tone regarding the Trump administration’s plans to reshape the trans Atlantic alliance, emphasizing that the United States remains closely tied to Europe while standing by its policy priorities.

Trump Announces New "Board Of Peace" Initiative



The newly formed "Board of Peace" will meet Thursday in Washington.

Member states have pledged more than 5 billion dollars for Gaza.

Thousands of personnel are committed for security efforts.

President Donald Trump says the newly formed "Board of Peace" will unveil a multibillion-dollar humanitarian and reconstruction package for Gaza. The group will hold its inaugural meeting in Washington on Thursday. In an announcement Sunday, the president said member states have pledged more than 5 billion dollars toward humanitarian and reconstruction efforts and committed thousands of personnel to help maintain security and peace in the region.

DOJ Sends Epstein-Related List To Congress



The Department of Justice sent a six-page letter Saturday.

The list comes from millions of files tied to the Epstein probes.

It includes names of prominent public figures.

The Department of Justice has sent Congress a list of what it calls politically exposed persons drawn from millions of files related to its Jeffrey Epstein investigations. The DOJ transmitted the list in a six-page letter over the weekend. The files reportedly contain the names of prominent figures, including presidents, cultural icons, business leaders, and government officials.

Search For Nancy Guthrie Reaches Day 15



A glove with DNA evidence was found two miles from her home.

The glove matches one seen in doorbell camera footage.

Savannah Guthrie released a new plea for information.

The search for Nancy Guthrie has now reached day 15 as investigators continue to follow leads. Sources confirm a glove containing DNA evidence was recovered roughly two miles from her home. Investigators say it appears consistent with one worn by a person seen in a doorbell camera video the morning the 84-year-old disappeared. Sunday evening, Savannah Guthrie released a new video pleading for the person responsible to come forward.

National Parks Offer Free Admission For Presidents' Day



Today marks the first fee-free entrance day of the year.

There are ten fee-free days scheduled in 2026.

Only entrance fees are waived.

Today is Presidents' Day, and that means U.S. residents can visit national parks for free. It is also the official kickoff for the National Park Service entrance fee-free days this year. There are ten designated days in 2026 when entrance fees are waived, many of them tied to federal holidays. You do not have to be a citizen to qualify, but you must be a U.S. resident. Keep in mind that only entrance fees are waived. Camping and reservation fees still apply.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann.