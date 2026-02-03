6 Things to Know: DHS Body Cameras, Clintons to testify, VITA Tax Filing Help

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Tuesday Coastal Bend Friends! We are Bryan and Michelle Hofmann. This morning, the Department of Homeland Security is rolling out body cameras for federal officers in Minneapolis following two deadly shootings. President Trump is set to meet with Colombia’s president at the White House amid diplomatic tensions. We also have the latest on a lawsuit involving Senator Mark Kelly, new developments in the House investigation tied to Jeffrey Epstein, what a partial government shutdown means for tax season, and how you can get free tax help right here in Kingsville.

DHS to issue body cameras in Minneapolis



All federal officers on the ground will receive body cameras.

The move follows two deadly shootings involving immigration agents.

DHS says the program will expand nationwide as funding allows.

The Department of Homeland Security plans to issue body cameras to all of its federal officers on the ground in Minneapolis. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem made the announcement Monday in a social media post. The decision comes after two deadly shootings by immigration agents in the city and pressure from Democrats. Noem said the change is effective immediately and added that the body camera program will be expanded nationwide as funding becomes available.

President Trump to host Colombian President Gustavo Petro



President Trump will meet with President Gustavo Petro.

The meeting follows tensions over drug trade accusations.

Colombia was added to a list of nations failing to cooperate on the drug war.

President Trump will host Colombian President Gustavo Petro at the White House today. The meeting comes as the two countries work to ease tensions and resume talks after Trump accused Petro of being involved in illegal drug trades. The United States imposed sanctions against Petro and his family and threatened military action to remove him. The Trump administration also added Colombia to its list of nations failing to cooperate on the drug war for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Kelly lawsuit heads to court



Senator Mark Kelly sued the Pentagon over a censure.

The dispute centers on a video urging troops to resist unlawful orders.

Kelly argues the punishment violates his First Amendment rights.

Lawyers for Senator Mark Kelly and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are heading to court today. Kelly sued the Pentagon last month over retaliation for his participation in a video that called on troops to resist unlawful orders. Hegseth later censured Kelly, a move that could result in a demotion from his retired rank of captain and a reduction in retirement pay. Kelly’s legal team argues the Pentagon’s actions violate his First Amendment rights and could silence veterans’ voices.

Clintons agree to testify in Epstein investigation



Bill and Hillary Clinton reportedly agreed to depositions.

Subpoenas were issued by House Oversight Chair James Comer.

A possible contempt vote is still being considered.

Bill and Hillary Clinton have reportedly agreed to testify before a House committee investigating convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The former president and former secretary of state would appear for depositions with the House Oversight Committee. They had previously resisted appearing, but Committee Chair James Comer issued subpoenas and warned of contempt. Democrats on the panel say the Clintons accepted Comer’s terms, though Comer says questions remain and the House is moving forward with a possible contempt vote.

Shutdown not expected to disrupt tax season...yet



IRS employees will continue working through February 7th.

Staff are being paid through the Inflation Reduction Act.

It is unclear what will happen after that date.

The partial federal government shutdown is not expected to disrupt tax season this week. The Internal Revenue Service says its nearly 75,000 employees will continue working through February 7th. The agency says staff members are being paid through funding from the Inflation Reduction Act. What happens after February 7th remains unclear. During last fall’s record long shutdown, the IRS initially kept employees working, though that shutdown did not occur during tax season.

Free VITA tax help in Kingsville



The program begins today at TAMUK.

It is available for households earning under 67,000 dollars.

In person, curbside, and virtual options are offered.

Texas A&M University Kingsville business students are offering free tax preparation through the VITA program. The service starts today and is available Mondays and Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. at the TAMUK Business Administration Building. It is open to households earning under 67,000 dollars a year, including students and community members. In person, curbside, and virtual options are available. The goal is to help families save money, avoid filing fees, and keep more of their refund.

