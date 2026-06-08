6 Things to Know: Desalination Debate Continues, Arrest Made In Deadly Stabbing Case

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Monday Coastal Bend friends! Your favorite Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are here to help you get caught up on the stories shaping the Coastal Bend and beyond. This morning, we have the latest developments in the ongoing debate over the proposed Inner Harbor desalination plant, new information on a murder arrest connected to a deadly stabbing, and a special exhibit honoring a Corpus Christi icon known for his famous pointy boots. We are also highlighting efforts to provide free meals for children this summer, changes coming to Medicaid work requirement exemptions, and an important recall involving baby wipes sold at Target.

Desalination Debate Continues

• Sharp disagreements remain over the environmental impact of the proposed Inner Harbor desalination plant.

• A group of scientists disputes findings from the city's far-field study.

• The City Council delayed a vote on the project until Sept. 1.

Questions surrounding the proposed Inner Harbor desalination plant continue to spark debate in Corpus Christi. During last week's lengthy City Council meeting, disagreement emerged between the consultants who conducted the far-field environmental study and a group of 13 scientists who have raised concerns about potential impacts on marine life in nearby bays. Members of the scientific review committee argued the modeling indicates there could be environmental consequences, while the study's lead modeler disagreed with those conclusions. The differing interpretations played a major role in the City Council's decision to postpone a vote on the project until Sept. 1. Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni said Friday that the Spheros report clearly shows the facility would not have an impact on aquatic life in the bay. The issue is expected to remain at the center of local discussions throughout the summer.

Arrest Made In Deadly Stabbing Case

• A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder.

• The arrest is connected to a stabbing that left a 19-year-old dead.

• Bond has been set at $250,000.

An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly stabbing that occurred following a disturbance near The Ranch bar. Corpus Christi police say 20-year-old Angel Hernandez is facing a murder charge in the death of 19-year-old Hugo Briseno. Investigators say an altercation began inside the bar and continued outside in a nearby parking lot, where Briseno and another man were stabbed. Briseno later died at a local hospital. Hernandez is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains in the Nueces County Jail with bond set at $250,000.

Museum Honors Pointy Boot Legend

• A new exhibit celebrates the life of Ronald Mathis Sr.

• The display includes his iconic yellow suit, bicycle and famous boots.

• The exhibit is expected to remain open for at least six months.

Visitors to the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History can now experience a special exhibit honoring the life and legacy of Ronald Mathis Sr. Mathis, who died in March following a battle with cancer, became a well-known local figure thanks to his distinctive style and signature pointy boots. The exhibit features several personal items, including his iconic yellow suit, hat, bicycle and the boots that made him recognizable throughout the community. Museum officials say the exhibit will remain on display for at least six months, giving residents and visitors an opportunity to celebrate his unique contribution to Corpus Christi culture.

Free Summer Meals Available In Freer

• Mor A Les BBQ is offering free meals for children every Friday this summer.

• Freer ISD is also providing summer breakfast and lunch programs.

• Children must be present to receive a free meal.

As families adjust to summer schedules, local organizations are working to ensure children continue to have access to nutritious meals. Mor A Les BBQ in Freer is offering free kids' meals every Friday throughout the summer while supplies last. Owner Jake Morales says the effort was inspired by seeing other local businesses step up to support families in need. In addition, Freer ISD continues to provide summer breakfast and lunch opportunities for students. Organizers hope the programs will help ease the burden on families while school is out of session.

New Medicaid Exemption Guidelines Announced

• New rules define who may qualify for a medical frailty exemption.

• The exemption applies to certain individuals affected by work requirements.

• The changes are scheduled to take effect in January.

Federal officials have released new guidance outlining who may qualify for a medical frailty exemption under upcoming Medicaid work requirements. The exemption is intended for individuals with illnesses or medical conditions that significantly limit their ability to meet work mandate requirements. The new rule provides states with direction on implementing the policy and determining eligibility. The changes are expected to take effect beginning in January.

Target Recalls Baby Wipes Over Contamination Concerns

• Certain Up and Up baby wipes are being recalled.

• Testing identified a bacteria that could cause serious infections.

• Target has received reports of irritation and infections.

Target is recalling select Up and Up fragrance-free and cucumber-scented baby wipes due to concerns about possible bacterial contamination. The company says it received customer complaints about discoloration in some products, prompting further testing. According to the findings, the wipes may contain bacteria that could cause serious or potentially life-threatening infections in babies and young children. Target has also received reports of irritation and infections associated with the products. Customers who purchased the recalled wipes are encouraged to stop using them and follow guidance provided by the retailer.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann.