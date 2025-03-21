6 THINGS TO KNOW: Department of Education update, Investigation into fatal crash continues, Fill the Boot

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning! We made it to Friday! Michelle Hofmann here, your KRIS 6 Sunrise anchor.

I’d love for you to join me in wishing my incredible husband and co-anchor, Bryan Hofmann, a very Happy Birthday today! While he’s spending the day at home as he’s still awaiting a second surgical procedure, I just want to remind him—and all of you—that he is so deeply loved and appreciated.

Now, let’s get to your top stories!

6 THINGS TO KNOW: Department of Education update, Investigation into fatal pedestrian crash continues, Fill the Boot

Here are 6 Things to Know:

Department of Education Update

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to begin reducing the size of the U.S. Department of Education. The White House has explained that the goal is to “greatly minimize the agency,” while still keeping certain critical functions, like student loans, under its responsibility. While completely shutting down the department would need approval from Congress, which created it in 1979, the process of downsizing has officially begun. About 1,300 employees at the department were recently let go.

Full story here: Trump signs executive order to begin 'eliminating' the Department of Education

Fatal Accident Investigation at Airline & Holly

Corpus Christi Police are continuing their investigation into a tragic accident that occurred Monday night just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Holly and Airline. Officers found 41-year-old Sonjia Lewis lying in the street, and she was later taken to the hospital, where she passed away. If you have any information that could help, please contact the CCPD Traffic Division at 361-886-2596. Police are most interested in a dark-colored vehicle that may have more information about this accident.

Full story here: CCPD: Investigation continues after woman killed crossing the street Monday

Agnes-South Chaparral Reconfiguration Project

The Downtown Management District recently hosted a public meeting to discuss the Agnes-South Chaparral Reconfiguration Project. This plan aims to transform the section where Agnes becomes Chaparral Street from a one-way to a two-way road. The project will also improve sidewalks, lighting, and add more parking. City leaders hope that these changes will help attract more visitors and encourage growth in the area’s businesses. The project is still in the planning stages, and your feedback is welcomed.

Fill the Boot Campaign

The Corpus Christi Fire Department’s “Fill the Boot” campaign is still going strong! Firefighters are out at various intersections collecting donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Please be mindful of their presence on the roads, stay safe, and help support a great cause!

CC Parks Summer Job Fair

Looking for a summer job? The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Summer Job Fair tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Greenwood Senior Center. Over 100 part-time and full-time positions are available, and you can interview on the spot! The Greenwood Senior Center is located at 4040 Greenwood Drive.

Bigfoot at La Palmera Mall

Bigfoot, the famous monster truck from the Hot Wheels Monster Truck Show, is making a special stop at La Palmera Mall before the big event this weekend! You can check out the truck and its driver between Longhorn Steakhouse and Ulta from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. today. It’s a perfect chance to snap some photos before the Hot Wheels Live Glow N’ Fire show at the American Bank Center this weekend!

That’s all for now. I hope you all have an amazing weekend! 😁

