CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend, and happy Thursday. Sunrise Anchos Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here, back with you on this beautiful yet foggy December 4th. This morning we are following several major national headlines, including a presidential pardon that's drawing attention, a bipartisan effort to stabilize healthcare costs, and a major immigration operation getting underway in New Orleans. We are also keeping an eye on business and consumer news, from restaurant chain closures to a fan-favorite appetizer returning to a popular menu.

Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

6 Things to Know: Denny’s Closures, Community Court

Cuellar Pardoned

• President Trump pardons Congressman Henry Cuellar and his wife.

• Cuellar was indicted on bribery and money laundering charges last year.

• He has filed for re-election and is considered one of the most conservative Democrats in Congress.

President Trump has pardoned Congressman Henry Cuellar and his wife. Trump took to social media to announce the pardons, which he believes were political. Cuellar and his wife Imelda were indicted on bribery and money laundering charges last year. Cuellar has filed for re-election next year. He is among the most conservative Democrats in the House.

Healthcare Subsidies Plan

• A bipartisan group will unveil a plan to prevent major spikes in premiums that were created by the Republican passage of the "Big Beautiful Bill"

• Includes a one-year extension of enhanced ACA subsidies and additional changes in year two.

• Lawmakers aim to vote on the plan by December 18th.

A bipartisan group of two dozen lawmakers will unveil a plan to prevent massive spikes in healthcare premiums today. The two-year plan would include a one-year extension of the enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies with targeted modifications. The second year would include more significant changes as well as ways to offset the costs. The lawmakers want the vote to take place by December 18th. The subsidies are set to expire at the end of the year thanks to cuts made by the Republican led "Big Beautiful Bill."

NOLA Immigration Operation

• DHS announces a major immigration operation in New Orleans.

• Officials aim for five thousand arrests or more, focusing on violent criminals.

• FBI warns there will be consequences for assaults on law enforcement.

The Department of Homeland Security announced the start of an immigration operation in New Orleans. According to officials, they will seek five thousand arrests or more. Violent criminals will be targeted. The FBI says it will not tolerate assaults on law enforcement during the operation, warning there will be “consequences.”

Denny’s Closures

• Denny’s plans to close more restaurants nationwide.

• Announcement follows a $620 million private acquisition.

• The chain has not yet confirmed which locations will close.

Denny’s has announced it plans to close more of its restaurants nationwide. The chain hasn’t confirmed which locations will be affected. On Wednesday, Denny’s said it was acquired and taken private by a group for 620 million dollars. Denny’s says the decision to close more of its diners came before the buyout.

Beef Queso Skillet

• Chili’s is bringing back its skillet beef queso on December 9th.

• Customers pushed for its return after it was replaced by the Southwestern queso.

• The white skillet queso will not return.

Chili’s is bringing back its skillet beef queso. The fan favorite will return to the menu starting December 9th. Chili’s first hinted at the appetizer’s return on its Instagram page in late October. The decision came after thousands of customers expressed their disapproval after the item was taken away. The skillet queso was replaced by the Southwestern queso. That item will remain on the menu — but the white skillet queso will not return.

Community Court

• Corpus Christi Municipal Court will host Community Court this weekend.

• Held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ben F. McDonald Library.

• Residents can address tickets, payment plans, defensive driving, and warrants.

The Corpus Christi Municipal Court is hosting Community Court at the library this weekend. It will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Ben F. McDonald Library. You can speak with a judge to address tickets and violations, request defensive driving, set up payment plans, and resolve any active warrants. The Ben F. McDonald Library is located at 4044 Greenwood Drive.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann