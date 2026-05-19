6 Things to Know: Court Fight Over Mayor Removal, Texas Seat Belt Push, Global Talks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Bryan and Michelle Hofmann on KRIS 6 News Sunrise.

Thanks for starting your day with us. We have a full rundown of national headlines and local happenings to keep you informed.

1. Paulette Guajardo injunction hearing

A federal judge says he will rule “as quickly as he can” on whether to block Corpus Christi's mayor removal process. At Monday’s hearing, attorneys for the mayor Paulette Guajardo and the city clashed over whether the process violates due process and the city charter.

The mayor’s side argues that four current council members, Roland Barrera, Gil Hernandez, Sylvia Campos and Everett Roy, could serve as both witnesses and decision-makers in a possible impeachment-style hearing, creating a conflict of interest.

The city counters that no formal impeachment procedures or witness lists have been set yet, and that the removal process was triggered by a citizen petition, not the council. A key legal dispute also centers on whether the city charter’s removal rules for council members apply to the mayor.

2. Click It or Ticket campaign

Texas officials are reminding drivers to buckle up as the “Click It or Ticket” campaign gets underway. TxDOT says seat belts reduce the risk of death in a crash by 45%. Last year, 965 people in Texas died in crashes while not wearing seat belts. Under state law, all drivers and passengers must be buckled up, with fines and court costs reaching up to $200 for violations. The campaign runs through May 31.

3. Trump Rx expansion

The federal government is expanding its prescription drug price comparison website, Trump Rx. Officials say more than 600 generic drugs will be added to the platform. The site allows users to compare prescription prices between Trump Rx, local pharmacies, and online providers like Amazon Pharmacy. The administration says the goal is to increase transparency and lower costs for consumers. The move also comes as President Donald Trump continues to highlight efforts to reduce drug prices ahead of the midterm elections.

4. San Diego mosque shooting

Three people are dead after a shooting Monday at an Islamic center in San Diego. Police say two suspects also died from what appear to be self-inflicted gunshot wounds. Authorities say the incident began shortly before noon at the Islamic Center of San Diego, where three adults were found dead. Gunfire was also reported nearby around the same time, where a landscaper was shot at but not injured. Investigators later found the suspects dead inside a vehicle. Officials say they are treating the case as a possible hate crime while continuing to investigate the motive.

5. Kirk suspect court hearing

The man accused of killing Charlie Kirk is due back in court Tuesday. Tyler Robinson’s attorneys are expected to ask the judge to seal parts of his preliminary hearing. The judge has already ruled that cameras will be allowed in the courtroom. Robinson faces multiple charges, including aggravated murder. Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University last September.

6. Putin meets Xi

Russian President Vladimir Putin is traveling to China on Tuesday for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two leaders are expected to meet for one day to discuss a range of bilateral issues. Key topics include the proposed “Power of Siberia 2” gas pipeline project, which would send natural gas from Russia’s West Siberia region to northeastern China. The meeting comes as China and Russia continue to deepen ties, with Beijing maintaining support for Moscow during the war in Ukraine.