CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Bryan and Michelle Hofmann on KRIS 6 News Sunrise.

Thanks for starting your day with us. We have a full rundown of national headlines and local happenings to keep you informed.

6 Things to Know: Corpus Christi water info, JFK Causeway lane closures, & Iran peace deal

1. City to host fourth community water information session

Residents with questions about Corpus Christi's water issues will have another opportunity to hear directly from city leaders. The city is preparing to host its fourth community water information session on June 24 at Moody High School's gymnasium. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. City Manager Peter Zanoni and Corpus Christi Water staff are expected to be on hand to provide updates and answer questions from residents.

2. Lane closures begin on JFK Causeway

Drivers heading west across the JFK Causeway should prepare for delays. The Texas Department of Transportation has begun a maintenance project that requires the closure of one westbound lane daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The westbound lane closures are expected to continue through the end of June. Once that phase is complete, crews will shift operations to the eastbound side of the causeway.

3. Trump says U.S., Iran nearing agreement

President Donald Trump says the United States and Iran are moving toward a formal agreement, a development that could ease tensions in the region. President Trump announced on Truth Social that a deal had been completed and said he had authorized the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the removal of the U.S. blockade. Iranian state media also reported that an agreement had been reached. According to the announcement, the agreement is expected to be signed Friday in Switzerland.

4. Oil prices fall following deal announcement

Oil prices dropped after reports of a potential peace agreement between the United States and Iran. Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell nearly 4% to about $84 per barrel Sunday. U.S. crude declined nearly 5%, settling near $81 per barrel. Lower oil prices could eventually translate into some relief for consumers, particularly as summer travel ramps up across the country.

5. Why mosquitoes are considered the world's deadliest animal

Mosquitoes may seem like little more than a summertime annoyance, but they are responsible for more human deaths worldwide than any other animal. The insects can spread diseases including malaria, dengue fever, West Nile virus, Zika and chikungunya. Dr. Conor McMeniman of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health says mosquito populations thrive during warmer months, especially after periods of heavy rainfall that leave standing water behind. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 200 mosquito species live across the continental United States and its territories. About a dozen of those species can spread germs that cause disease. Health experts note that it is impossible to tell whether a mosquito is carrying an illness simply by being bitten.

6. Baby formula recalled over potential botulism risk

A nationwide recall has been issued for Nara Organics powdered infant formula. The company announced a voluntary recall of all lots currently on the market, citing a potential risk of botulism contamination. The formula was sold nationwide through Target stores and online platforms. Company officials say at least three infants in different states have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. Parents and caregivers who have the recalled formula are encouraged not to use it and to follow the company's recall instructions.