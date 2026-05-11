CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend friends! It is Monday, May 11, and Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are back at it again to help you start the week informed and ready for the day ahead. Whether you are heading to work, dropping the kids off at school, or enjoying your first cup of coffee, we are tracking the latest on the ongoing water crisis, a major traffic alert in Corpus Christi, a sweet product recall, and some exciting playoff action for Spurs fans.

Here is a look at the stories we are following this Monday morning.

6 Things to Know: Corpus Christi Water Hosts Community Information Session, Spurs and Timberwolves Series Tied

Corpus Christi Water Hosts Community Information Session



Corpus Christi Water will hold a public information session tonight.

Residents can ask questions and voice concerns about the water crisis.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Seashore Learning Gymnasium.

As water concerns continue across the Coastal Bend, Corpus Christi Water is inviting residents to attend a community information session this evening. The meeting is designed to give neighbors an opportunity to ask questions and get updates directly from city officials. Tonight's session is for residents in City Council Districts 1 through 5 and begins at 6 p.m. at the Seashore Learning Gymnasium.

Construction Begins at Leopard Street and Nueces Bay Boulevard



Lane and sidewalk closures begin today near the Corpus Christi Detention Center.

Construction is underway at Nueces Bay Boulevard and Leopard Street.

The project is expected to continue through May 26.

Drivers in Corpus Christi should expect delays beginning today near the intersection of Nueces Bay Boulevard and Leopard Street. Construction work associated with the Corpus Christi Detention Center will result in lane and sidewalk closures in the area. The project is scheduled to continue through Tuesday, May 26.

Students Learn About Oysters and Coastal Conservation



Students at Olsen Elementary in Port Aransas are learning about oyster conservation.

The The Nature Conservancy is leading the educational effort.

Students will also tour Clear Water Oyster Farm aboard the Scarlet Lady.

The Nature Conservancy is helping local students discover the important role oysters play in the Coastal Bend ecosystem. Students at Olsen Elementary in Port Aransas are taking part in hands-on lessons about conservation and marine habitats. They will also board the Scarlet Lady for educational tours of Clear Water Oyster Farm, where they can see firsthand how oysters help improve water quality and strengthen coastal environments.

Shrimporee Will Stay in Aransas Pass



The 78th annual Shrimporee Festival will remain at the Shrimporee Grounds.

The Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce and city officials reached an agreement.

The festival is scheduled for Oct. 15 through 18.

After uncertainty about a possible move to the Ingleside airport, the Shrimporee Festival is staying where many residents believe it belongs. The Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce announced it has reached an agreement with the City of Aransas Pass to keep the beloved event at the traditional Shrimporee Grounds. The proposed relocation was tied to ongoing pavilion improvements, but questions remain about what led to the brief controversy. The 2026 festival will take place Oct. 15 through 18 in Aransas Pass.

Chocolate Recall Expands Nationwide



Spring and Mulberry is expanding a recall of several chocolate products.

Additional Pure Bark, Blood Orange and Mint Leaf bars are included.

The recall was prompted by concerns over possible salmonella contamination.

Chocolate lovers may want to check their pantry. Spring & Mulberry has expanded a nationwide recall of several chocolate bars after additional FDA testing raised concerns about possible salmonella contamination. Newly added products include the company's Pure Bark, Blood Orange and Mint Leaf bars. No illnesses have been reported.

Spurs and Timberwolves Series Tied



Minnesota defeated San Antonio 114-109 in Game 4.

Victor Wembanyama was ejected in the second quarter.

Game 5 is set for Tuesday night in San Antonio.

The San Antonio Spurs are now locked in a best-of-three battle with the Minnesota Timberwolves after Minnesota won Game 4 by a score of 114-109. Victor Wembanyama was ejected in the second quarter after an elbow to Naz Reid, but the Spurs still carried a four-point lead into the final quarter. Minnesota closed strong to even the series. Game 5 tips off Tuesday night in San Antonio.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann