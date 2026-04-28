CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Tuesday, Coastal Bend friends! Today is April 28th and Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are here to get your morning started well-informed.

As we continue to track dry conditions across the Coastal Bend, water concerns are taking center stage today. We are also following new developments out of Washington, changes that could impact your commute, and what’s ahead for interest rates.

Here is what you need to know to start your day:

6 Things to Know: Corpus Christi considers water curtailment ordinance, E-bike safety concerns head to council

Corpus Christi considers water curtailment ordinance



City leaders discussing 25% reduction for high-usage homes

Nueces County expected to declare water emergency Wednesday

Corpus Christi city leaders are considering a new ordinance that would require some residents to cut back on water usage. The proposal targets households using more than 7,000 gallons per month, requiring them to reduce usage to around 5,000 gallons under a Level One water emergency. Officials say this stage could be reached as early as September if conditions do not improve. Residents can check their water usage on their utility bill or through their online account. Meanwhile, Nueces County commissioners are set to hold a special meeting Wednesday morning to formally declare a water emergency.

City council to consider Carroll Lane reconstruction



Project would cover SPID to Holly Road

Vote scheduled for today

Corpus Christi City Council will vote today on whether to move forward with a reconstruction project along Carroll Lane. If approved, the work would span from South Padre Island Drive to Holly Road. The project aims to improve road conditions and safety along the busy corridor.

E-bike safety concerns head to council



Officials to discuss roadway use of e-bikes and motor bikes

Concerns previously raised in Flour Bluff

The growing use of electronic bikes and motorbikes on roadways is also on the city council agenda. Concerns have been raised in areas like Flour Bluff about safety and proper usage. Captain Timothy Frazier is expected to speak about enforcement and safety guidelines as the city looks at possible regulations.

Suspect arraigned in White House shooting case



31-year-old faces attempted assassination charge

Remains in custody ahead of Thursday hearing

The man accused of opening fire outside a White House Correspondents' Association event has now been formally charged. Prosecutors say 31-year-old Cole Thomas Allen is facing multiple federal charges, including attempting to assassinate the president. He appeared in federal court Monday but did not enter a plea. A judge will decide Thursday whether he is eligible for pretrial release. Allen remains in custody.

Budget airlines seek federal aid amid rising costs



Trade group requesting 2.5 billion dollars

Rising fuel prices driving financial strain

Budget airlines are asking the federal government for financial help as fuel prices continue to climb. A trade group representing several low-cost carriers, including Frontier, Spirit and Allegiant, is seeking about 2.5 billion dollars in aid. The request comes as the Trump Administration considers additional support for struggling airlines facing higher jet fuel costs tied to the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Federal Reserve begins key interest rate meeting



Analysts expect rates to hold steady

Final decision expected Wednesday

The Federal Reserve begins a closely watched meeting today that could impact interest rates nationwide. Most analysts expect the Fed to hold rates steady as inflation concerns remain, driven in part by rising gas prices and global conflict. A final decision is expected Wednesday. This will be the last rate decision under Chair Jerome Powell before his term comes to an end.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann