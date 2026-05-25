CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Monday Coastal Bend friends!

Today is May 25th, and as many across the country enjoy the long holiday weekend, we also pause to remember the true meaning of Memorial Day. The holiday honors the men and women of the United States military who gave their lives in service to our country. Across the Coastal Bend today, communities are gathering to pay tribute to those fallen heroes while families also prepare for a busy day at the beach, backyard barbecues, and community events.

Your favorite Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are here to get your morning started with the stories you need to know, including local Memorial Day ceremonies, free entry to Padre Island National Seashore, growing mosquito concerns after recent rainfall, and a warning from the FDA about nicotine products designed to look like candy.

6 Things to Know: Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery honors Memorial Day, Pope Leo to release encyclical

Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery honors Memorial Day

• The Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery opened for 24 hours to honor fallen service members

• Headstones of service members killed or missing in action are illuminated overnight

• A Memorial Day ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m.

The Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery is marking Memorial Day with special tributes to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. The cemetery opened early and remained accessible overnight, allowing families and visitors additional time to pay their respects. Officials also illuminated the headstones of service members who were killed or remain missing in action, creating a powerful visual tribute for visitors throughout the night and early morning hours. A Memorial Day ceremony honoring fallen heroes is set for 10 a.m. today at the cemetery.

Portland to hold annual Memorial Day ceremony

• The City of Portland will host a Memorial Day ceremony tonight

• The event includes a tribute to local fallen heroes

• The Veterans Band of Corpus Christi will perform

The City of Portland is also preparing to honor Memorial Day with its annual community ceremony this evening. The event will take place at the Portland Community Center and will include a tribute recognizing local service members who lost their lives while serving the country. Attendees will also hear a special performance from the Veterans Band of Corpus Christi as the community gathers to remember and honor fallen military members.

Padre Island National Seashore offers free entry

• Padre Island National Seashore is offering free admission today

• The National Park Service waived entrance fees for Memorial Day

• Camping permits and some additional fees still apply

If you are planning to spend Memorial Day outdoors, Padre Island National Seashore is offering free entry today. The National Park Service is waiving admission fees as part of one of several fee-free days scheduled throughout the year. Visitors can enter the park without paying the standard vehicle admission fee. However, officials say some additional costs still apply, including camping permits at Malaquite Beach and Bird Island Basin. With warm weather expected and many families off work for the holiday, park officials are expecting a busy day along the coast.

Recent rain brings increased mosquito activity

• Recent rainfall is creating more mosquito breeding areas

• Health officials are treating mosquito hot spots across the area

• Residents are encouraged to remove standing water around homes

The recent rainfall across the Coastal Bend is also bringing an unwanted side effect — mosquitoes. The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District says standing water left behind after the rain is creating ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Crews are actively monitoring activity levels and treating mosquito hot spots throughout the area. Officials are asking residents to help reduce mosquito populations by dumping standing water from flowerpots, bird baths, buckets, and other outdoor containers. Health experts also recommend using insect repellent and wearing long sleeves outdoors, especially during the early morning and evening hours when mosquitoes are most active. Residents can report heavy mosquito activity by calling 3-1-1.

FDA warns about nicotine products disguised as candy

• The FDA is warning about nicotine products packaged like candy

• Letters were sent to eight retailers selling the products

• Officials say the products may appeal to children and teens

The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers about nicotine products that resemble popular candy and snack items. According to the agency, several products are being sold in packaging designed to mimic well-known candy brands, breath strips, and cough drops. While the products do not contain tobacco, they do contain high levels of nicotine. The FDA says the packaging may make the items especially appealing to children and teenagers. Federal officials recently sent warning letters to eight retailers accused of selling the unauthorized products and say more enforcement actions could follow. The agency has previously warned more than one thousand retailers about selling unapproved nicotine and tobacco-related products.

Pope Leo to release first encyclical

• Pope Leo is expected to release his first encyclical today

• The message will focus on artificial intelligence and human dignity

• Vatican leaders and AI experts are expected to participate in discussions

Pope Leo is expected to release his first encyclical today, marking a major moment early in his papacy. The document is considered one of the Catholic Church's highest forms of teaching communication and is directed to bishops and Catholics around the world. According to Vatican officials, the first American-born pope will focus heavily on artificial intelligence and the importance of protecting human dignity as AI technology continues expanding into daily life. The Vatican is also launching a new commission dedicated to studying the impact of artificial intelligence on society, ethics, and humanity moving forward.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind. We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann