6 Things to Know: Coastal bend flood battles and children's gaming safety

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend friends, and happy Wednesday! Your favorite Co-Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are getting you ready for the day. After several days of heavy rain across the Coastal Bend, flooding concerns continue to be top of mind for many communities. This morning, we're taking a closer look at how residents can sign up for emergency reverse alerts, ongoing flooding issues in Robstown and San Patricio County, and how recent rain is affecting sports schedules. We also have information on a job fair for those looking to work in education and important new safety features coming to one of the world's most popular gaming platforms.

Sign Up For Reverse Alerts

• Residents can still register for regional reverse alerts.

• Notifications include severe weather, flooding and evacuations.

• Alerts can be delivered by phone or email.

With heavy rain continuing to impact parts of the Coastal Bend, local officials are encouraging residents to sign up for regional reverse alerts. The program sends time sensitive notifications directly from emergency officials and provides updates on severe weather, flooding, road closures and evacuation orders. Residents can choose to receive alerts through their phone or email, helping them stay informed when conditions change quickly. Registration is available online at ReverseAlert.org.

Robstown Residents Continue To Battle Flooding

• Neighbors say flooding on one street has been an issue for decades.

• Residents are worried additional rainfall could worsen conditions.

• Officials say plans are in place to address the problem.

Residents in Robstown say flooding remains a major concern every time it rains. KRIS 6 received a call from a viewer about flooding near Louisa and Kansas streets, where neighbors say standing water has been a recurring problem for decades. Residents are especially concerned because a canal sits just two blocks away, raising fears that additional rain could cause it to overflow or fail. Many say they have repeatedly contacted the city over the years seeking help. Steve Ray with Nueces County Drainage District No. 2 says plans are in place to address the flooding concerns. However, neighbors remain anxious as hurricane season continues and more rain remains in the forecast.

San Patricio County Residents Seek Flood Relief

• Residents in St. Paul continue to deal with flooding concerns.

• Some flood control improvements are already underway.

• Other neighbors say additional solutions are needed.

Flooding remains a concern in parts of San Patricio County, particularly in low lying areas of St. Paul. Resident Crissie Godines says recent improvements have helped, including the construction of a pond and berm near drainage ditches. She also says county crews have been working to improve drainage conditions. However, other residents continue to face recurring flooding and hope additional projects will bring relief. Godines introduced KRIS 6 to neighbor Jesse Soto, who says he has been dealing with flooding issues for years. KRIS 6 reached out to San Patricio County Commissioner Ruben Gonzalez for comment but did not receive a response before deadline.

Hooks Doubleheader Set After Rain Postponement

• Tuesday's Hooks game was postponed because of rain.

• The Hooks and Missions are scheduled for a doubleheader Wednesday.

• First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.

The recent wet weather has also impacted baseball in the Coastal Bend. The Corpus Christi Hooks postponed Tuesday night's series opener against the San Antonio Missions after heavy rainfall left the field unplayable. The teams are now scheduled to play a doubleheader on Wednesday, weather permitting. Gates at Whataburger Field will open at 4 p.m., with the first game beginning at 4:30 p.m. Game 2 is scheduled to start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first contest.

CCISD Hosting Districtwide Job Fair

• Corpus Christi ISD is looking to fill a variety of positions.

• Openings range from teachers to support staff.

• Interviews will be conducted on site.

Corpus Christi ISD is inviting job seekers to attend a districtwide job fair today. The district is hiring for positions across multiple departments, including teachers, custodians and cafeteria workers. Applicants are required to complete an application before attending. District officials say interviews will be conducted on site, giving candidates an opportunity to connect directly with hiring managers. The job fair begins at 9 a.m. in the cafeteria at Mary Carroll High School.

Roblox Adds New Safety Restrictions For Children

• Roblox is introducing new age based restrictions for young users.

• Chat features will be disabled by default for children ages 5 to 8.

• The platform is using age verification technology for certain features.

Roblox is rolling out several new safety measures aimed at better protecting young users. The platform's new Roblox Kids experience is designed for children ages 5 to 8 and automatically disables chat features unless a parent chooses to enable them. Roblox is also implementing facial age estimation technology to verify users' ages. The company says the information collected during the verification process is deleted once the age check is complete. Users who do not complete age verification or provide identification when required will continue to have chat features disabled. The changes come as Roblox faces increased scrutiny over child safety concerns, with the company saying the new restrictions are part of its ongoing efforts to improve protections for children and families.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann