CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend!

From a major Supreme Court case that could reshape voting rights across the country, to updates on that tragic explosion in Tennessee, plus some big local developments right here in Corpus Christi.

Let’s dive in.

6 Things to Know: Coast Guard Members Will Get Paid, Texan at CCIA

Redistricting Lawsuit

U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments on Louisiana’s new congressional maps

Case could reshape how states draw districts based on race

Decision may impact the future of the Voting Rights Act

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to listen to oral arguments today over congressional redistricting in Louisiana. The case centers on whether it’s constitutional to gerrymander congressional maps based on race. A ruling in the state’s favor could allow Louisiana and other Republican-led states in the South to draw new maps that eliminate virtually all majority-Black districts, which are areas that have historically been Democratic strongholds.

Tennessee Explosion

Authorities to hold press conference on deadly blast at military plant

16 victims identified as investigation continues

Debris from the explosion spread over miles

Officials in Tennessee are expected to provide another update today on the deadly explosion at a military explosives plant. On Monday, investigators identified the 16 people killed, including ten men and six women. Authorities say clues that could help determine the cause are scattered over miles due to the force of the blast. Communities nearby continue to hold vigils to honor the victims.

Coast Guard Members Will Get Paid

Homeland Security Secretary says Coast Guard pay secured

Comes amid ongoing federal government shutdown

Payments will come from redirected funding

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced that Coast Guard members will still receive pay during the ongoing government shutdown. The department reportedly found what it calls an “innovative solution” to fund the payments. This comes just days after President Donald Trump said he directed the Defense Department to ensure all military service members are paid by October 15.

Airports Refusing Shutdown Video

Several major U.S. airports decline to air Homeland Security video

Message blames Democrats for ongoing shutdown

Corpus Christi and San Antonio airports among those refusing

A video message from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem blaming Democrats for the ongoing shutdown was set to play at TSA security checkpoints nationwide but several airports, including Corpus Christi International and San Antonio International, are refusing to air it. It’s unclear if any U.S. airports have agreed to display the message.

Texan at CCIA

Corpus Christi City Council approves first reading of lease

“The Texan” to bring gas, food, and convenience to Highway 44 corridor

Second reading set for November 11

City Council has approved the first reading of a 40-year lease agreement with “The Texan” stores to build and operate a large facility at Corpus Christi International Airport. The eight-acre site would feature 196 parking spaces, 28 fuel stations, and a variety of food options. A second reading is expected November 11, with construction likely to begin after permitting.

Billish Skate Park

$700,000 skate park proposed for Padre Island’s Billish Park

Funding to come from reallocated Sand Dollar Avenue project

Awaits final City Council approval

TIRZ 2, the group overseeing Padre Island projects, has approved a new skate park for Billish Park. The proposed $700,000 project would repurpose funding from the Sand Dollar Avenue initiative. The plan now moves to City Council for final approval, though no construction timeline has been set.





