CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Tuesday morning and happy February 17th. Your Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here, keeping you up to date on what you need to know. After a dry stretch across the Coastal Bend, water concerns remain front and center this morning. City leaders are warning that our key reservoirs may not rebound the way they once did, and that could move up the timeline for a Level One water emergency. We also have developments in Taft involving a settlement with the former police chief, debate over a new aquatic center during the drought, an OSHA investigation update, and the start of early voting for the state primaries.

Here is what you need to know.

6 Things to Know: City warns reservoirs may not rebound, Early voting begins for State Primaries

City Warns Reservoirs May Not Rebound



Leaders say western reservoirs are in dire condition.

The city is updating its water model this week.

A Level One water emergency timeline could move up.

City leaders now say western reservoirs like Choke Canyon Reservoir and Lake Corpus Christi may not rebound as previously hoped. City Manager Peter Zanoni says for decades those lakes have been the workhorse of the city’s water supply, but conditions have deteriorated significantly. He acknowledged that while leaders once expected the lakes to recharge, they are now nearing the point where they expect they may not.

Because of that outlook, officials are updating the city’s water model this week. That model determines when curtailment measures or a Level One water emergency could begin.

Taft Settles Lawsuit With Former Police Chief



John Landreth awarded 180,000 dollars.

Council letter expresses regret over past accusations.

Landreth recently accepted as a reserve deputy.

The City of Taft has settled a lawsuit with its former police chief. A copy of the settlement obtained by 6 Investigates shows John Landreth was awarded 180,000 dollars. It also includes a letter from the current city council expressing regret over accusations made against him last year.

As previously reported, the former council attempted to fire Landreth four times before ultimately terminating him in April after he allegedly threatened council members during an executive session. The new letter states the city regrets that he was accused of making those threats. Landreth tells our Neighborhood News reporter, Adam Beam, he is ready to move forward, but says he regrets that taxpayers ultimately bear the cost in lawsuits like this.

While he can no longer serve as police chief, Landreth has been accepted as a reserve deputy for the county constable precinct that covers Taft.

Reservoirs At Just 9.3% Capacity



Combined capacity at 9.3 percent.

Stage 3 water restrictions remain in effect.

Lakes must reach 50 percent for 15 days to lift restrictions.

Unfortunately, officials say we are far from any single rain event solving the water crisis. As of today, Choke Canyon Reservoir and Lake Corpus Christi are at just 9.3% of combined capacity. Stage 3 water restrictions remain in effect.

To move out of Stage 3 restrictions, combined lake levels would have to reach 50 percent capacity for 15 consecutive days. In the meantime, many Corpus Christi residents are working to conserve every drop.

Northside Aquatic Center Debate



Council voting today on 8 million dollar construction contract.

Total project cost estimated at 10 million dollars.

Conservation measures planned to limit evaporation.

Despite the drought, some projects are still moving forward. City leaders are finalizing plans for the Northside Aquatic Center, which would include a six-lane competitive lap pool and a 92-space parking lot. The proposal has sparked debate online, with many residents questioning where the water will come from.

City Manager Peter Zanoni says the project must move forward in order to meet obligations tied to the Harbor Bridge project and federal funding. The state is contributing more than $ 5 million. Leaders say conservation steps are planned, including pool covers and a treatment agent designed to minimize evaporation.

The Council is set to vote today on an $ 8 million construction contract with South Texas Building Partners. The center is expected to open by March 2027, with a total cost of about $ 10 million.

OSHA Investigating Fatal Fall At Selena Auditorium



A subcontractor fell 60 feet from a catwalk.

OSHA confirms investigation is underway.

Review could take up to six months.

We have an update on a fatal accident that happened in November at Selena Auditorium. OSHA confirms it is investigating the incident that left subcontractor Anthony Alcazar dead.

Alcazar was working on a catwalk without a harness when he fell approximately 60 feet and later died from his injuries. At the time, a city spokesperson said OSHA standards require the use of harnesses. The agency says its investigation could take up to six months to complete.

Early Voting Begins For State Primaries



Early voting starts today.

Mail-in ballot applications are due Friday.

Primary Election Day is March 3.

The 2026 midterm elections are just months away, and the primary process begins today. Tuesday marks the first day of early voting for the state primary elections. Early voting runs through Friday, February 27.

If you plan to vote by mail, you have until this coming Friday to apply for a mail-in ballot. Primary Election Day is Tuesday, March 3. You can find complete information on local races and voting details on our website at kristv.com by visiting the KRIS 6 election page.

