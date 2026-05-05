6 Things to Know: City council to consider water supply proposal, Supreme Court pauses abortion drug ruling

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Tuesday morning, Coastal Bend friends, and welcome to your KRIS 6 News Sunrise update for May 5th.

Your favorite anchor team, Bryan and Michelle Hofmann, here with you, and happy Cinco de Mayo! Whether you are planning to celebrate later today or just enjoying your morning coffee, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know. We’re tracking a major local water proposal, a key decision from the nation’s highest court, concerns about Corpus Christi’s credit rating, and a look at what’s next for the Spurs.

6 Things to Know: City council to consider new water supply proposal, Corpus Christi credit rating downgraded

City council to consider new water supply proposal



Deal involves Seven Seas Water Group and South Texas Water Authority

Focus on treating brackish groundwater

Council expected to decide whether to study proposal further

Corpus Christi City Council will take up a potential new water supply plan today. Leaders will discuss a proposal involving Seven Seas Water Group and the South Texas Water Authority to treat brackish groundwater and convert it into drinking water. The idea is not new. When it was first introduced last September, it raised concerns about pricing and transparency. Council members are not expected to approve the project today. Instead, they will decide whether the proposal is worth further study.

Supreme Court pauses abortion drug ruling



Access to mifepristone remains unchanged for now

Pause lasts until at least May 11

Justices considering next legal steps

The U.S. Supreme Court is stepping in on a major case involving abortion medication. The court has paused a lower court ruling that would have limited access to mifepristone. Justice Samuel Alito issued orders keeping the restrictions on hold until at least May 11. The case centers on whether the drug can be prescribed without an in-person visit and mailed to patients nationwide. For now, current access remains in place while the court considers its next move.

New trade data could signal economic trends



Report will measure imports, exports and trade balance

Analysts watching for signs of economic strength

Data may reflect global impacts of ongoing conflicts

New trade numbers are expected out today, offering a closer look at the U.S. economy. The report will track imports, exports and the overall trade balance between the United States and other countries. Economists say the data could provide insight into how global tensions, including the war with Iran, are affecting economic activity.

Corpus Christi credit rating downgraded



S&P lowers utility system rating to “A”

Ongoing drought and water concerns cited

Additional agencies also impacted

Corpus Christi’s ongoing water crisis is now impacting its financial standing. S&P Global Ratings has downgraded the city’s utility system rating from double-A-minus to an A. That places the system in a mid-tier credit category and signals increased financial risk. The agency cited the regional drought and the possibility of a Level One water emergency. The system is now on a negative watch list, with officials set to monitor finances and water projects over the next several months. The Nueces River Authority and the Lavaca-Navidad River Authority also saw ratings drop tied to water transfer efforts.

Spurs drop game one



Loss to Timberwolves in conference semifinals

Game three scheduled for tomorrow night

Tipoff set for 8:30 p.m.

The San Antonio Spurs are looking to bounce back after dropping game one of the conference semifinals. They fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves and now turn their attention to game three, set for tomorrow night at 8:30.

Tony Award nominations announced



Broadway’s biggest honors gearing up

Nominations revealed today

Ceremony set for June 7

The spotlight is on Broadway today as nominations for the Tony Awards are announced. The annual awards recognize the best in theater, from performances to production. This year’s ceremony is set for June 7, with top shows and stars hoping to take center stage.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann