CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend. Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with KRIS 6 News Sunrise.

After a very late night at City Hall, a major decision has been made on the future of Corpus Christi’s water supply. With our community still in the grip of a drought, the City Council voted to end the contract for the Inner Harbor desalination project — and tensions were so high, multiple arrests were made during public comment.

We’ll walk you through that decision, along with the rest of today’s top stories.

6 things to know: City Council Ends Inner Harbor Desalination Project, Trump Pushes Federal Force in Chicago

City Council Ends Inner Harbor Desalination Project

Council voted at 1 a.m. to end the contract with Kiewit and stop funding for the desalination project.

Tensions were high with multiple arrests made during public comment.

Council also voted to redirect $210 million in funds to other water-related projects.

It was a long and tense night at City Hall. After hours of heated discussion and several arrests during public comment, the Corpus Christi City Council voted at 1 a.m. to end its contract with Kiewit and stop funding for the Inner Harbor desalination project.

Following that vote, council members approved a resolution to ask the Texas Water Development Board to redirect $210 million in project funds toward other water-related needs across the city.

Sunrise Beach RV Park Rate Increases

City Council approved multi-year rate increases at Sunrise Beach RV Park.

Fees will rise 54% in 2026, with smaller increases through 2030.

Corpus Christi Water purchased the park in 2008 to protect Wesley Seale Dam.

City Council also approved multi-year fee increases at Sunrise Beach RV Park to fund future upgrades. Rates will rise 54% in 2026, followed by additional one-percent increases in 2027 and 2028. Fees will then rise 11% in 2029 and 10% in 2030. The park was purchased by Corpus Christi Water in 2008 as part of efforts to protect the Wesley Seale Dam.

Trump Pushes Federal Force in Chicago

President Donald Trump plans to deploy federal force in Chicago.

Local and state leaders, including the governor and mayor, oppose the move.

Chicago reported at least 58 people were shot over Labor Day weekend.

President Donald Trump is moving forward with plans to provide federal force in Chicago, despite strong opposition from city, county, and state leaders.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said the state will take the matter to court, while Mayor Brandon Johnson argued there is no need to bring in troops. The announcement comes after at least 58 people were shot in Chicago over Labor Day weekend.

Space Command Headquarters Moving to Alabama

Trump announced U.S. Space Command will move to Huntsville, Alabama.

The headquarters location has shifted multiple times in recent years.

A government watchdog report raised concerns about the original decision process.

President Donald Trump announced the U.S. Space Command headquarters will officially move to Huntsville, Alabama. The location has been the subject of debate for years, after originally being moved from Colorado Springs.

A 2022 Government Accountability Office report found the U.S. Air Force’s decision-making process had “significant shortfalls in its transparency and credibility.”

Labor Market Data Release

Federal government releasing new job openings and turnover data for July.

June data showed a slowdown in hiring and job openings.

This comes weeks after Trump fired the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The federal government is set to release new labor market data today, including job openings and turnover numbers for July.

In June, job openings dropped by 275,000 to 7.43 million, more than economists expected, signaling a slowdown in hiring. The new report comes just a month after President Donald Trump fired the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, following data that showed hiring had slowed significantly.

McDonald’s Cuts Prices

McDonald’s launching limited-time discounted meals on September 8.

Deals include a $5 Sausage McMuffin with Egg meal and $8 Big Mac meal.

The move targets low-income customers, whose visits have declined sharply.

McDonald’s is rolling out new discounts in an effort to re-engage low-income customers. Starting September 8, two nationwide deals will be offered: a $5 Sausage McMuffin with Egg meal and an $8 Big Mac meal.

Additional discounts are expected in November. The chain’s CEO said winning back low-income customers is critical, as they visit more frequently than higher-income diners.

Thank you for starting your morning with us.

As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind.

We’ll see you tomorrow.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann