CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Wednesday morning and happy February 18th. Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here giving you the top headlines you need to know before heading out the door. After another dry start across the Coastal Bend, water remains a top concern. City leaders have approved hundreds of millions of dollars to secure new groundwater sources, while also moving forward with a long debated aquatics center project. We also have traffic alerts on the Southside, early voting numbers, Ash Wednesday events across Corpus Christi, and the passing of a major civil rights leader.

Here is what you need to know.

6 Things to Know: City approves $230 million for groundwater project, Early voting underway in Nueces County

City Approves $230 Million For Groundwater Project



Council approved more than $230 million.

38 million dollars will purchase groundwater rights at Li Ranch.

Project adds 22 wells and 35 miles of pipeline.

The Corpus Christi City Council unanimously approved more than $230 million to advance the Evangeline Groundwater Project. That includes nearly $38 million to purchase groundwater rights at Li Ranch, along with contracts for engineering and construction oversight.

The project will add 22 new wells and roughly 35 miles of pipeline to bring additional groundwater online for the city. Leaders say the expansion is critical as reservoir levels remain historically low.

Northside Aquatics Center Approved



$8.7 million construction contract approved.

Required under a federal mitigation agreement.

Facility planned for Hillcrest neighborhood.

City council also unanimously approved a nearly 8.7 million dollar contract to build a Northside Aquatics Center in the Hillcrest neighborhood.

City leaders say the project is required under a four-party mitigation agreement between the Federal Highway Administration, TxDOT, the Corpus Christi Housing Authority, and the City of Corpus Christi. The agreement was designed to offset the impacts the new Harbor Bridge project had on nearby parks and neighborhoods.

Lane Closure On Yorktown Boulevard



Eastbound inside lane closed near Rodd Field Road.

Closure runs through March 18.

Drivers should expect delays.

Drivers on the Southside should plan ahead. Construction is underway on Yorktown Boulevard near the intersection of Rodd Field Road. The eastbound inside lane will be closed from Rodd Field Road to Geiger Drive.

The closure is expected to last one month, through March 18.

Early Voting Underway In Nueces County



Early voting runs through February 27.

Primary Election Day is March 3.

More than 2,700 votes cast locally on day one.

Early voting has officially begun for the March primary elections. The early voting period ends Friday, February 27, with Primary Election Day set for Tuesday, March 3.

Here in Nueces County, more than 2,700 votes were counted on the first day. This video is from the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center on McArdle Road, one of more than a dozen early voting locations. Voters can also cast ballots at the Nueces County Courthouse.

Community Invited To Mark Start Of Lent



Ashes offered throughout the day.

Events include chapel service and pancake supper.

All events open to the public.

Corpus Christi First United Methodist Church is inviting the community to mark the start of Lent. The church begins the day with Ashes to Go until 8:30 this morning on Circle Drive off Furman Street.

A midday chapel service is scheduled for 12:10 at the Water Street Chapel, followed by ashes at the Grow Local Farmer’s Market at the Art Center of Corpus Christi from 5 to 8 this evening. The night concludes with a Shrove pancake supper at 6 and a traditional Ash Wednesday service at 7 in the sanctuary. All events are open to the public at 900 South Shoreline Boulevard.

Civil Rights Leader Jesse Jackson Dies At 84



Longtime activist and two-time presidential candidate.

Worked closely with Martin Luther King Jr.

Awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2000.

The Reverend Jesse Jackson has died at the age of 84. The longtime civil rights activist became involved in the movement while in college and later joined the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, which was led by Martin Luther King Jr..

Jackson was in Memphis when King was assassinated in 1968. He later ran for the Democratic nomination for president in 1984 and 1988. In 2000, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann.