6 Things to Know: CCISD selects a new Vice President and a Summer nursing camp

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend friends, and happy Tuesday! Your favorite Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are here to start your day. This morning, we're taking a look at several important developments involving the Coastal Bend's water future, including a recap of major actions from the Corpus Christi City Council and the latest developments surrounding the Evangeline Laguna groundwater project. We also have news from Corpus Christi ISD, an exciting expansion underway at Packery Channel Nature Park, an opportunity for families to receive free food assistance, and a unique summer camp helping local students explore careers in health care.

City Council Recap Ahead Of June Break

• Corpus Christi City Council will not meet again until June 23.

• Council delayed a vote on the Inner Harbor desalination project until Sept. 1.

• New water emergency surcharge and allocation measures were approved.

Corpus Christi City Council is taking a brief break before returning to chambers on June 23, but several major decisions from last week's meeting continue to impact residents. Council members voted to delay a decision on the proposed Inner Harbor desalination project until Sept. 1, citing concerns that they need additional information regarding the far field environmental study. That study is expected to be completed later this month. Council also gave final approval to a resolution granting the city manager authority to initiate water surcharges during a Level 1 water emergency. In addition, members approved an ordinance establishing monthly water allocations for customers if a Level 1 emergency is declared. City leaders plan to revisit that ordinance within the next 60 days after concerns were raised by apartment owners and wholesale water customers.

Groundwater District Rejects Evangeline Permit Request

• The San Patricio County Groundwater Conservation District considered emergency permit requests Monday.

• An agenda item tied to the Evangeline Laguna groundwater project failed.

• Several other permit applications will move to preliminary hearings following protests.

The future of the Evangeline Laguna groundwater project remains uncertain after a key agenda item failed during Monday's meeting of the San Patricio County Groundwater Conservation District. The meeting drew a large crowd, with residents from across the county voicing their opinions during public comment. Because the item failed, the district cannot move forward with processing the emergency permit applications tied to the project. Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni said the emergency permits represented the city's preferred path forward, leaving only two remaining options for advancing the project. Meanwhile, permit applications involving Welder Gully and Steel Dynamics will move to preliminary hearings after protests were filed. The district approved a test well drilling permit application for Occidental Chemical.

CCISD Selects New Vice President

• Trustees filled a vacant officer position during Monday's meeting.

• District 1 Trustee Villarreal was selected as vice president.

• The next regular board meeting is scheduled for July 27.

The Corpus Christi ISD Board of Trustees has selected a new vice president. During Monday evening's meeting, trustees voted to fill the vacant officer position by selecting Villarreal, who represents District 1. Villarreal was first elected to the board in November 2022 and currently works as a client service manager for an engineering and consulting firm. School officials say the board's next regularly scheduled meeting will take place at 5 p.m. on July 27.

Packery Channel Boardwalk Expansion Taking Shape

• Nueces County is investing $3.4 million into improvements at Packery Channel Nature Park.

• The project includes new pavilions and informational kiosks.

• Construction remains on schedule for completion this fall.

Visitors to Packery Channel Nature Park can expect several new amenities in the coming months as a major expansion project continues. Nueces County is extending the existing boardwalk through a $3.4 million improvement project designed to increase access to one of the Coastal Bend's premier bird watching and nature destinations. Plans include five shade pavilions and six informational kiosks that will help visitors learn more about the area's natural environment. Packery Channel is a well known stop along the Great Texas Coastal Birding Trail, and county leaders hope the upgrades will allow even more people to enjoy the experience. Construction is currently on track for completion this fall.

Food Bank Hosting Mobile Distribution Event

• The Coastal Bend Food Bank will distribute free food Tuesday morning.

• Distribution begins at 7 a.m. and runs until supplies are exhausted.

• First time participants must register in advance.

Families needing food assistance can visit the Coastal Bend Food Bank's mobile distribution event Tuesday morning at 5442 Bear Lane. Check in begins at 6 a.m., with food distribution scheduled from 7 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Organizers note the event could end earlier if supplies run out. First time participants are required to pre register by phone, while returning participants do not need to register ahead of time. Anyone picking up food on behalf of another person must bring identification.

Students Explore Nursing Careers At Summer Camp

• CCISD students are attending a nursing summer camp at Texas A&M University Corpus Christi.

• Participants are working with patient simulators and virtual reality technology.

• Organizers hope to inspire future health care professionals.

A group of local students is spending part of their summer vacation learning what it takes to work in the medical field. Corpus Christi ISD students are participating in a nursing summer camp this week at Texas A&M University Corpus Christi. The program gives students hands on experience through the use of advanced patient simulators and virtual reality technology that helps teach human anatomy and medical procedures. Organizers say the goal is to expose students to careers in health care while building interest in nursing and other medical professions. This marks the second year the camp has been offered.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann.