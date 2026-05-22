6 Things to Know: CC Mayor in D.C., water update, & Memorial Day travel

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Bryan and Michelle Hofmann on KRIS 6 News Sunrise.

Thanks for starting your day with us. We have a full rundown of national headlines and local happenings to keep you informed.

6 Things to Know: May 22, 2026

1. Corpus Christi mayor heads to D.C. over water crisis

Paulette Guajardo is in Washington this week meeting with federal leaders about the Coastal Bend’s ongoing water crisis. In an exclusive interview with KRIS 6, Guajardo said the trip is about showing urgency and securing federal funding. She said city leaders are grateful for support already voiced by the president, but now want to move discussions into action.

Guajardo said, “Our federal partners have to see us here. They have to know the importance and the sense of urgency in our case for this funding.”

2. Harbor Island desalination project moves forward

The proposed Harbor Island desalination plant cleared another hurdle this week after leaders selected IDE Technologies to begin negotiations on the project.

Officials say the plant is needed to meet growing water demand across the region. Company representatives also stressed the importance of the Harbor Island location, saying building closer to the ocean makes transporting water inland more efficient.

The next step is a Phase One development agreement between the Nueces River Authority and IDE Technologies.

3. Weekly city water briefing set for this morning

Peter Zanoni is expected to lead Corpus Christi’s weekly water briefing this morning. City officials will provide updates on water conditions, conservation efforts and ongoing projects tied to the region’s supply concerns. The briefing is scheduled for 10 a.m. and will be streamed online.

4. Veterans Memorial High School honors late coach

Veterans Memorial High School will honor late coach Leyton Hernandez during an awards ceremony today. For the first time, students will have a chance to receive the Leyton Hernandez Legacy Scholarship. Hernandez died in a car crash in March. His death sparked an outpouring of support across the community. He was 28 years old.

5. Kevin Warsh to be sworn in as Fed chair

Kevin Warsh will officially become chairman of the Federal Reserve on Friday after being confirmed by the Senate earlier this month. President Donald Trump is expected to swear Warsh into office. Warsh replaces Jerome Powell, whose relationship with President Trump was often contentious despite Powell originally being appointed during President Trump’s first term.

6. Memorial Day travel rush expected to break records

The Memorial Day travel rush is already underway, and experts say this year could set a record. AAA estimates about 45 million people will travel over the holiday weekend. Most are expected to drive, with roughly 39 million people hitting the road. Air travel is also expected to stay busy, including former customers of Spirit Airlines who are scrambling to make new travel plans after the discount carrier shut down operations.