6 Things to Know: Camp Mystic, Starlite Lane Reconstruction

UN General Assembly

UN General Assembly continues in New York with key world leaders scheduled to speak

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expected to address the assembly today

Meeting with President Trump on the sidelines follows his dramatic policy shift on Ukraine

The United Nations General Assembly continues in New York. Iran’s president is expected to deliver remarks, and Ukraine’s leader, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is also scheduled to speak today.

His appearance comes as President Donald Trump opened the door for Ukraine to win back all of the territory it lost to Russia, signaling a major policy shift. Zelenskyy is also expected to meet face-to-face with Trump during the summit.

NASA Press Conference

NASA hosts briefing today with Artemis II astronauts ahead of next year’s mission

Crew of four will travel around the moon in April 2026 to test systems for deep space exploration

NASA also launching three space weather missions aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket

NASA is hosting a press conference today with its Artemis II astronauts. The crew of four is scheduled to orbit the moon in April of next year, testing hardware and systems needed for deep space exploration.

NASA is also launching three separate missions today aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The missions will study solar storms, the sun’s energy, and Earth’s exosphere.

Camp Mystic

Camp Mystic announces plans to reopen next summer after last year’s flood tragedy

Email to families promises procedures aligned with new camp safety legislation

Camp also plans to build a memorial honoring the girls who lost their lives

Camp Mystic has announced it plans to reopen next summer.

The message was shared Monday with the families of victims of the July 4th flood. In an email, the camp said it will update planning and procedures to align with requirements from recently passed camp safety legislation. Leaders also announced plans to build a memorial for the girls who died in the flooding.

Starlite Lane Reconstruction

Corpus Christi approves $12.5 million reconstruction project in Annaville

Project includes demolition, new pavement, curbs, sidewalks, ADA ramps, and streetlights

Work scheduled to begin in October and wrap up in January 2027

The City of Corpus Christi has approved a $12.5 million reconstruction project for Starlite Lane in the Annaville area.

The rebuild will cover Starlite Lane from Violet Road to Leopard Street. The project will include demolishing the existing roadway and replacing it with concrete pavement, along with new sidewalks, ADA-compliant ramps, streetlights, curbs, gutters, and drainage improvements. Construction begins in October and is expected to wrap up in January 2027.

Williams Drive Reconstruction

City signs contract for design phase of Williams Drive reconstruction project

Work will stretch from Rodd Field Road to Lexington Drive, including stormwater and utility upgrades

Actual construction projected to cost $50 million, potentially tied to a bond proposal next year

Corpus Christi has also approved a design contract for the Williams Drive reconstruction project. The work will focus on the stretch from Rodd Field Road to Lexington Drive. Plans call for a new two-lane road, stormwater improvements, upgraded utilities, signal light upgrades, and replacement of the Lexington Road bridge.

The $2 million contract only covers the design phase, which will take about a year. The actual construction is expected to cost around $50 million, which the city may include in a future bond proposal.

Razzoo’s Closed

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe near La Palmera Mall abruptly closes after three years

Social media posts from employees confirmed closure Monday morning

Corporate office has not yet responded to requests for comment

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe has officially closed its doors. The restaurant, located on Staples near La Palmera Mall, opened in October 2021. On Monday, employees shared on social media that they had been informed the restaurant was closing.

When we visited, the parking lot was empty, and a sign on the front door confirmed the closure. We’ve reached out to the corporate office for more details, but have not received a response. We’ll update you when we learn more.

