CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Wednesday morning, Coastal Bend Friends! Your favorite Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here, thanks for joining us! We’re following several major developments this morning, including new testimony in the Camp Mystic lawsuit, escalating tensions between President Trump and Pope Leo, and changes that could impact your next flight. Plus, we’ve got a traffic alert to help you plan your commute and a sweet way to take the edge off Tax Day.

6 Things to Know: Camp Mystic lawsuit testimony continues, United Airlines announces new rules

Camp Mystic lawsuit testimony continues



Witnesses describe chaos as floodwaters rushed through camp

Leaders questioned over emergency preparedness

Testimony is continuing in the Camp Mystic lawsuit, where witnesses are detailing the chaotic moments when floodwaters overwhelmed the camp.

The case was filed by the family of a missing young girl. Camp leaders are now facing mounting questions about their preparedness and response as investigators work to piece together a clearer timeline of the disaster.

Trump and Pope Leo exchange sharp criticism



President Trump questions Pope’s stance on Iran

Pope responds, standing firm on message of peace

President Donald Trump is continuing his criticism of Pope Leo, telling an Italian newspaper the pope does not understand the nuclear threat posed by Iran.

The feud began after the president made controversial remarks online last week. Pope Leo called those comments unacceptable and says he is not afraid to speak out, emphasizing a message of peace.

UPS investing millions to improve package tracking



New technology aims to reduce lost or misrouted deliveries

Real-time tracking expected to improve accuracy

UPS is investing $100 million to improve how it tracks packages. The company is replacing traditional barcode scanners with radio frequency technology.

The upgraded system will automatically alert workers if a package is placed on the wrong truck, giving customers more accurate, real-time tracking of their deliveries.

United Airlines announces new rules and fees



Headphones now required for in-flight audio

Checked bag prices increasing

United Airlines is rolling out new policies that could impact travelers. Passengers will now be required to wear headphones or earbuds when listening to audio onboard. Those who refuse could face removal or even a ban.

The airline is also raising checked bag fees, with the first bag now costing $50 if you pay less than 24 hours before your flight, $45 if you do it online ahead of time. Analysts say the changes are tied to rising fuel costs.

East Port Avenue closure continues



Road closed for ongoing Harbor Bridge demolition

Drivers urged to use alternate routes

A reminder for drivers this morning, East Port Avenue remains closed between North Tancahua and North Mesquite streets.

Crews are continuing demolition work on the old Harbor Bridge, and the closure is expected to last through Thursday. Drivers are encouraged to use Brewster Street as an alternate route.

Free Kona Ice for Tax Day



“National Chill Out Day” offers free shaved ice

Available at multiple Coastal Bend locations

It’s Tax Day, and there’s a sweet way to take a break. Kona Ice is offering free shaved ice as part of its “National Chill Out Day.” You can grab a free cup at select locations across the Coastal Bend, including Ingleside and Corpus Christi. It’s their way of saying “no taxation without relaxation.”

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann