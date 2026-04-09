CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Bryan and Michelle Hofmann on KRIS 6 News Sunrise. Thanks for starting your day with us. We have a full rundown of national headlines and local happenings to keep you informed.

6 Things to Know: Camp Mystic investigation, Hurricane season preps, & Windfest kickoff

1. Camp Mystic investigation

The Texas Rangers are now investigating last year’s deadly flooding at Camp Mystic in the Hill Country, where 27 campers and counselors died. Families have filed lawsuits, claiming the camp didn’t have proper evacuation plans, even though it was state-approved. The camp still plans to reopen this summer.

2. Hurricane season outlook

We’ll be getting an early look at this year’s hurricane forecast later today. The Atlantic hurricane season officially runs from June 1 through November 30. Stay with KRIS 6 News for updates.

3. Bob Hall Pier improvements

Upgrades are moving forward at Bob Hall Pier. Work on a new road and accessible parking starts soon, while plans for a restaurant are still in progress. For now, admission stays free through the end of May.

4. Fire department awards tonight

The Corpus Christi Fire Department is hosting its Spring Awards tonight at the Texas State Aquarium, recognizing firefighters and medics for their service.

5. Texans lock in key players

The Houston Texans are keeping quarterback C. J. Stroud and defensive end Will Anderson Jr. for two more seasons after picking up their fifth-year options. According to ESPN, Stroud will make nearly $26 Million in 2027, while Anderson will get $21.5 Million.

6. Windfest is back this weekend

Windfest kicks off in Portland, Texas, running April 9–12. Expect live music, carnival rides, food, a BBQ cookoff, a car show, and even a dachshund race. It’s one of the Coastal Bend’s biggest community festivals.