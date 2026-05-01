CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Friday morning, Coastal Bend friends!!

Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with you as we head into the first day of May. We are tracking several important stories this morning, including what you need to know ahead of local elections happening tomorrow, new developments in a disturbing school bus assault case, the latest on our ongoing water concerns here in Corpus Christi, and why a Texas summer camp at the center of a deadly flood is no longer planning to reopen this year. We also take a look at rising gas prices and a new update from Netflix that could change how you watch on your phone.

6 Things to Know: Camp Mystic cancels plans to reopen, Gas prices continue to climb

Local elections set for Saturday



Several races and propositions across Nueces County

Property tax proposals in Robstown and Port Aransas

Multiple candidates vying for water district leadership

Some areas in Nueces County will hold election day tomorrow, with several items on the ballot. Voters will decide on a new director for Nueces County Water Control and Improvement District Number Three, where there are 12 candidates to choose from.

In Robstown, voters will consider Proposition A, which proposes a property tax increase. Meanwhile, Port Aransas voters will weigh in on three separate propositions, all tied to property tax increases, along with two school board positions for Port Aransas ISD.

More arrests in Odem-Edroy ISD school bus assault case



Two additional teens charged with indecency with a child

Incident happened during December bus trip

Coaches also facing charges tied to the case

Two more teens are now facing charges in connection with a school bus assault involving Odem-Edroy ISD.

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera says both teens are charged with indecency with a child related to the December 9th incident.

Investigators say the assault happened on a bus returning from a basketball game in Hebbronville. Christopher Jacob Soto, who was 19 at the time, was arrested earlier this year. Three coaches were also on that bus. Two have since lost their jobs, and two now face charges of abandoning or endangering a child.

City to hold weekly water briefing



City manager Peter Zanoni hosting update

Focus remains on long-term water supply

Meeting will be streamed online

Corpus Christi city leaders continue addressing the ongoing water situation. City Manager Peter Zanoni will hold his weekly water briefing later this morning. There will be no public comment, but the meeting will be streamed live on our website, kristv.com, starting at 10 a.m.

Camp Mystic cancels plans to reopen



Summer camp will not reopen for 2026 season

Lawmakers cited lack of evacuation plan

Decision follows deadly flooding investigation

Camp Mystic will not reopen this summer following last year’s deadly flooding tragedy. Camp leaders announced they are withdrawing their application for a 2026 license.

The decision comes after a state investigation found the camp lacked a proper evacuation plan and delayed evacuation efforts during the flooding. 28 people, most of them young girls, died in the disaster. Lawmakers are urging the family that runs the camp to reconsider reopening in the future.

Gas prices continue to climb



National average jumps sharply in recent days

War in Iran driving oil market volatility

Inflation pressures increasing nationwide

The cost of filling up is continuing to rise across the country. According to AAA, the national average has jumped nearly 30 cents over the past few days after a brief dip earlier this month. The ongoing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz are driving oil and gas prices higher, putting pressure on consumers and businesses alike. President Donald Trump says prices could fall once the conflict ends, but for now, drivers should expect to keep paying more at the pump. Higher energy costs are also pushing inflation upward, with the Federal Reserve closely monitoring the situation.

Netflix rolls out new mobile experience



New vertical video feature called “Clips”

Personalized content recommendations

Easier navigation for mobile users

Netflix is introducing a redesigned mobile experience aimed at making it easier to find something to watch. The update includes a new feature called “Clips,” a vertical video feed showcasing highlights from shows, movies and specials tailored to your interests. Users can quickly add content to their list, share clips, or jump straight into watching. The company says the goal is to simplify navigation and make the experience more personalized.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann