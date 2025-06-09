CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! Digital Content Producer Myra Sanchez here. Hoping everyone is having a good Monday morning. Summer school starts for some school districts today, so please be mindful of school zones. A lot went on this weekend, so let's dive into the six most important things you need to know as you start your day!

6 Things to Know: California Anti-ICE Protests, Harbor Bridge Traffic Alert, Cooling Centers

California Anti-ICE Protests

Tense moments in Los Angeles on Sunday as protests against immigration raids intensified. National Guard troops, along with the LAPD, fired tear gas at anti-ICE protesters outside a federal detention center. Demonstrators later spilled onto the 101 Freeway downtown, partially shutting it down. Some 300 National Guard members are in the city after President Trump ordered the deployment of 2,000 troops.

Trump Travel Ban

President Trump's travel ban on 12 countries goes into effect today. The new ban includes Afghanistan, Myanmar, Haiti, Iran, and Libya, among others. Meanwhile, seven other countries face tougher restrictions on who is allowed to visit the U.S. They include Cuba, Venezuela, and five others. In a video, Trump explained the travel ban decision, stating that some countries had "deficient" screening and vetting processes or had a history of refusing to take back their own citizens.

Harbor Bridge Traffic Alert

Starting tonight at 9 PM, southbound I-37 from Buddy Lawrence Drive to Nueces Bay Boulevard will be reduced to two lanes due to sign installation. It is expected to be completed by 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Signs will be posted along I-37 to alert drivers to the closures and potential delays.

Flag for a Flag

Saturday, June 14, is Flag Day, and we are getting ready for our annual 'Flag for a Flag' exchange event. This Friday, you can drop off old, tattered flags at one of several locations around the Coastal Bend and receive a new one for free. Your flag must be at least three feet by five feet or larger. For more information, you can visit flagforaflag.org.

Free Sandbag Distribution

The Corpus Christi Public Works Department will host two sandbag distributions this month at the Cabaniss Athletic Complex, located on Saratoga Boulevard. The first one will be this Saturday from 8:00 AM until 11:00 a.m., or until all sandbags have been distributed. The second event will take place on Saturday, June 28, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Neighbors can receive up to 8 free sandbags per vehicle. You're asked to have a clear area in the trunk or bed of your vehicle to store the sandbags. You must remain inside your car while sandbags are loaded.

Cooling Centers

Nueces County is opening cooling centers this week for neighbors seeking a place to stay cool. Today through Friday, county community centers and libraries in Nueces County will be open as cooling centers. Hours vary for locations. CCRTA is offering free rides to the cooling centers. Just let the bus driver know where you are going.

Well, that's all for the six things you need to know — kickstart your day and stay informed as you gear up for the week. Remember, a new week means a new mindset and new opportunities.

The next full moon, also known as the "strawberry moon," will appear on June 11 and will be the lowest full moon that has appeared in the night sky in nearly 20 years. All you space enthusiasts, get ready for that. Have a great week, everyone!