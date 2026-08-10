6 Things to Know: Budget input session, and our back-to-school special tomorrow

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend friends, and happy Monday!

Your favorite Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here, and we hope you had a great weekend and are glad you're starting your Monday with us. It's a big week for families across the Coastal Bend as students prepare to head back to the classroom. This morning, we're also looking at an opportunity for you to weigh in on the city's budget, what you're paying at the pump, a mosquito testing positive for a potentially serious virus, Kellogg's changing its cereal recipes, and a recall involving green powder products.

Here are your 6 Things to Know.

6 Things to Know August 10th

Corpus Christi Seeks Budget Input

• The city is holding a budget input session tonight.

• Residents can share their thoughts with city leaders.

• The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Gymnasium.

If you have an opinion about how Corpus Christi should spend your tax dollars, tonight is your chance to speak up. The city is holding a budget input session at the Corpus Christi Gymnasium beginning at 6 p.m. Residents will have an opportunity to weigh in as city leaders work on the upcoming budget.

Gas Prices Remain High

• Regular gas is averaging $3.36 a gallon in Corpus Christi.

• Diesel is averaging $4.83 a gallon.

• AAA is tracking prices across the Coastal Bend.

Before you fill up this morning, here's what you're looking at. AAA says the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Corpus Christi is $3.36, while diesel is averaging $4.83. So, if your morning commute includes a trip to the gas station, your wallet may be feeling a little lighter before you even get to work.

Back-to-School Special Starts Tomorrow

• Corpus Christi ISD students return to class Tuesday.

• KRIS 6 will break down what's new for the school year.

• The special begins at 5 a.m. tomorrow.

The first day of school is almost here, and KRIS 6 is helping parents get ready. Corpus Christi ISD students head back to the classroom tomorrow, and our Back-to-School Special will cover everything you need to know before you drop off the kids. We'll explain dress code changes, new drop-off routines and what schools are doing differently this year to keep students safe. The special starts at 5 a.m. tomorrow on KRIS 6 News Sunrise.

Mosquito Tests Positive for St. Louis Encephalitis

• A mosquito trapped in Kingsville tested positive for the virus.

• The mosquito was found in the 700 block of East Lott Avenue.

• The city sprayed the area over the weekend.

Health officials in Kingsville are warning residents after a mosquito tested positive for St. Louis encephalitis virus. The infected mosquito was trapped in the 700 block of East Lott Avenue, prompting the city to conduct mosquito spraying over the weekend. The virus can cause mild, flu-like symptoms, but in rare cases it can lead to inflammation and damage of the central nervous system and even death. Health officials encourage residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites, especially during dawn and dusk.

Kellogg's Accelerates Cereal Changes

• Kellogg's says it is speeding up plans to remove artificial colors from its cereals.

• Froot Loops and Apple Jacks are expected to get new recipes.

• The company is also removing BHT from its cereal packaging.

Your morning bowl of cereal could soon look a little different. Kellogg's says it is accelerating plans to remove artificial colors from its cereals. The company says new versions of Froot Loops and Apple Jacks made with natural colors could reach store shelves before the end of the year. Kellogg's is also moving faster to remove BHT from its cereal packaging. BHT is a preservative that has drawn concerns from some consumers over potential health and environmental effects.

Green Powder Products Recalled

• Lexunder is recalling certain Food to Live green powder products.

• The products may be contaminated with salmonella.

• Customers should not consume them and can request a full refund.

If you use green powder supplements, check your pantry before mixing up your next serving. Lexunder is recalling certain Food to Live brand green powder products because they may be contaminated with salmonella. The products were sold online nationwide in resealable stand-up pouches and bulk cases. No illnesses have been reported, but customers should not consume the recalled products. You can return them to the retailer for a full refund, and the FDA has the complete list of affected products online.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We'll see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

Bryan and Michelle Hofmann.