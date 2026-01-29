6 Things to Know: Border Patrol agents placed on leave, Gerber baby food recall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Thursday, Coastal Bend Friends! Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here, and we hope you are having a great week so far.

This morning, federal agents involved in a deadly shooting in Minnesota are placed on leave as an investigation continues, President Trump issues new warnings toward Iran, and a nationwide baby food recall is underway. Locally, demolition plans move forward for a long vacant downtown courthouse, the Hooks host a job fair, and the community gathers to honor a civil rights leader.

The Border Patrol agents involved in the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti are now on administrative leave. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed the move Wednesday, saying the agents have not been publicly identified. The announcement came the same day DHS distanced itself from its initial statement on the shooting, saying it was based on reports from a "very chaotic scene." A spokesperson says investigators are now "working to establish the facts and will allow the investigation to lead the outcome."

President Donald Trump is threatening Iran with another military strike if it refuses to negotiate a new nuclear deal. In a Truth Social post Wednesday, Trump warned the next strike would be far worse than the one carried out last summer, when the U.S. military attacked three Iranian nuclear sites. He also reiterated last week’s warning that an armada is heading toward Iran, saying time is running out.

Gerber has issued a voluntary nationwide recall of some Arrowroot Biscuit baby food products. The company says the items may contain pieces of soft plastic or paper. So far, no illnesses or injuries have been reported. Gerber says the recall is being done out of an abundance of caution and that it is no longer working with the flour supplier that initiated the recall. More information is available on the FDA website.

After sitting empty for nearly 50 years, a historic downtown Corpus Christi building is set to be demolished. The TIRZ 3 board has agreed to help fund the demolition of the old 1914 courthouse, committing two million dollars to the project. The 111-year-old structure has been vacant since 1977, and after several failed restoration attempts, officials say it has become a safety hazard.

The Corpus Christi Hooks are hosting a job fair today for those interested in joining the team for the upcoming season. The event runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. inside the Citgo Cotton Club. Positions include retail associate, grounds crew, promotions, production, and more. Additional details will be available on our website.

A ceremony honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Hector P. Garcia will take place this morning at Seaside Cemetery. The event begins at 11 a.m. and marks what would have been Garcia’s 112th birthday. Ram Chavez will serve as the keynote speaker, with performances by the Veterans Band and members of the Moody High School ROTC. Dr. Garcia was a physician, World War Two veteran, and civil rights leader who fought for equal healthcare and justice for Mexican Americans.

