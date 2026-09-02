6 Things to Know: Bob Hall Pier T-head reopens, Ingleside water boil notice

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend neighbors, and happy Wednesday! Neighborhood News Reporter Matthew Roberts here getting you up to speed on what's going on before you start your day.

Here's your 6 Things to Know before you go.

Harbor Island desalination project awaits final permit to begin construction

The Harbor Island desalination project is still moving forward, but needs one more permit before construction can begin. The project would supply multiple Coastal Bend cities with about 100 million gallons of water a day. Corpus Christi has already paid $2.7 million last October to reserve 50 million gallons a day once the project is online. Nueces River Authority leaders briefed city council on the project Tuesday as the city's own Inner Harbor desalination plan remains dead for now.

Bob Hall Pier T-head reopens after NOAA weather station install

The T-head at Bob Hall Pier is back open to the public. Nueces County closed off the end of the pier Friday so crews could install a new NOAA weather station. The work zone also stretched to the water beneath and around the T-head. The closure lifted this afternoon once the installation wrapped up.

TWIA votes down plan to drop coastal rental, second home coverage

The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association has voted down a proposal that would have dropped coverage for more than 53,000 rental properties and second homes along the Texas coast. The board says it will not revisit the issue. Nueces County alone has more than 12,000 of those policies. Coastal lawmakers argued the properties support local economies and that owners already struggle to find affordable coverage.

Record high gas prices expected this Labor Day weekend

Drivers hitting the road this Labor Day weekend will pay record high gas prices at the pump. GasBuddy predicts the national average will reach $4.03 a gallon this weekend — 87 cents higher than last year and breaking the previous Labor Day record set in 2012. Experts blame the spike on global conflicts disrupting oil supplies. There is some good news, however. Gas prices should start to drop after Sept. 15.

Ingleside issues boil water notice after water main break

The city of Ingleside has issued a boil water notice after a water main break caused a loss of water pressure. Residents should boil water before drinking it or brushing their teeth. Officials say water should be brought to a rolling boil for two minutes. Bottled water may also be used as an alternative. Ingleside ISD is asking parents to send their child with a bottle of water to help supplement the water supply on campuses while the district works to secure an adequate supply of water to support school operations. The city will notify residents when it is safe to drink the water.

Trump urges Iranians to rise up after US strikes on IRGC targets

President Trump is urging the Iranian people to "rise up and fight," saying he has little interest in forcing Iran to negotiate. In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote he likes the U.S. position now — with what he calls almost total control of the Hormuz Strait and Iran's economy collapsing. The post came after U.S. Central Command said American forces completed strikes on Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps targets in Iran.

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