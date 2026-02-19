CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Thursday morning, Coastal Bend Friends! Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here, keeping you up to date on the top headlines of the day. We are following developments out of Washington as President Trump’s newly formed Board of Peace holds its first meeting today, FEMA faces travel restrictions during the partial government shutdown, and a federal appeals court rules on military enlistment policy. Closer to home, the City of Corpus Christi is hosting a major job fair, Municipal Court is offering weekend help for outstanding citations, and beach permit fees could soon increase.

Here is what you need to know.

6 Things to Know: Board of Peace holds first meeting, City hosting job fair this Saturday

Board Of Peace Holds First Meeting



More than two dozen countries have signed on.

Member nations pledged 5 billion dollars each for Gaza.

Palestinians say their representatives were not invited.

President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace is set to hold its inaugural meeting today in Washington. According to the administration, more than two dozen countries have signed on as founding members, including Israel and other regional powers.

The president says each member country has pledged 5 billion dollars to help rebuild Gaza and that thousands of personnel will be committed to peacekeeping operations. Palestinian officials have objected, saying their representatives were not invited to participate in the board.

FEMA Travel Halted During Partial Shutdown



DHS ordered FEMA to stop all travel.

Workers in the field can continue their assignments.

FEMA is primarily funded through a separate disaster relief fund.

The Department of Homeland Security has ordered FEMA to stop all travel for its workers amid the partial government shutdown. While FEMA employees already deployed in the field can continue their work, no new personnel can deploy and current workers cannot return home until assignments are complete. The move is raising questions because FEMA is largely funded through a separate disaster relief fund, which had approximately 7 billion dollars available as of December.

Appeals Court Upholds HIV Enlistment Ban



Three judge panel ruled unanimously.

A lower court had previously found the policy unlawful.

Pentagon recently paused training for affected recruits.

A federal appeals court has ruled that the Defense Department can continue banning people who are HIV positive from enlisting in the military. Wednesday’s decision from a three-judge panel was unanimous.

In 2024, a lower court ruled the policy unlawful, but that decision was frozen while the appeals court reviewed the case. Last month, the Pentagon paused initial training for recruits who are HIV positive and had recently joined the military. In its opinion, the court wrote that the military demonstrated a need for service members to fulfill missions without complications from medical conditions.

City Hosting Job Fair This Saturday



More than 100 positions available.

On the spot interviews offered.

Event takes place at La Retama Central Library.

The City of Corpus Christi is hosting a job fair this Saturday with more than 100 positions available across departments including Public Works, Utilities, and Parks and Recreation.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at La Retama Central Library on Comanche Street. Attendees can receive on-the-spot interviews for city employment. Applicants are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume and dress professionally. Candidates under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Municipal Court Offering Community Court



Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Located at Janet F. Harte Library.

Residents can address tickets and warrants.

If you have outstanding citations and cannot make it to court during the week, help is available this weekend. The Corpus Christi Municipal Court is hosting Community Court this Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Janet F. Harte Library on Waldron Road.

Residents can speak directly with a judge to address tickets and violations, request defensive driving, set up payment plans, and resolve active warrants.

Beach Permit Fees Could Increase



Annual permit would rise from 12 to 20 dollars.

Applies to Mustang and North Padre Islands.

State approval still required.

City council has approved a resolution to increase beach parking permit fees for Mustang Island and North Padre Island. The annual permit would increase from $12 to $ 20 beginning next year.

City officials say the additional revenue would help cover rising costs for beach maintenance and services, with the goal of keeping beaches safe and clean. The change will not take effect immediately. The Texas General Land Office must give final approval, a process that could take up to six months.

