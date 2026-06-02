6 Things to Know: Big day for Corpus Christi City Council, free meals & Honda recall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Bryan and Michelle Hofmann on KRIS 6 News Sunrise.

Thanks for starting your day with us. We have a full rundown of national headlines and local happenings to keep you informed.

1. City Council Big Day

Today could be a major day in Corpus Christi. A pre-trial hearing begins this morning seeking to remove Mayor Paulette Guajardo. Later, City Council will vote on a new proposal for the Inner Harbor desalination project.

2. Community Water Session

A community water information session is set for tomorrow evening in District 5. It runs from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Police Training Academy on Yorktown Boulevard. Residents can ask questions and hear updates from city leaders and water staff.

3. Everhart Stabbing

Police have identified the victim in last Friday’s deadly stabbing as 19-year-old Hugo Briseno. Investigators say a disturbance broke out at The Ranch bar around 1:30 a.m., stopped briefly, then continued in a nearby parking lot where Briseno and another man were stabbed.

4. Mosquito Spraying

Nueces County health officials will continue mosquito spraying today. Crews are moving through North Beach along Route 6 and the South Side along Routes 21 and 22. Spraying will continue throughout the week.

5. Honda Recall

Honda is recalling nearly 100,000 vehicles due to a possible airbag defect. Officials say a faulty seat sensor could cause the front passenger airbag to deploy unintentionally. The recall includes the Accord Hybrid and Acura TLX. Owners will be notified by mail.

6. El Vago Free Meals

Starting today, children can receive a free lunch, snack, and drink daily at both El Vago restaurants through the summer. Meals are available from noon until closing. Donations of food or cash are being accepted at both locations.