6 Things to Know before you go on this stormy Wednesday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Wednesday Coastal Bend friends! Today is May 27th and on top of the wild weather, we are following several major developments both locally and nationally this morning. Corpus Christi City Council is preparing for another key hearing involving Mayor Paulette Guajardo’s possible removal from office, Texas voters now know who will represent Republicans in the upcoming U.S. Senate race, and former President Joe Biden is taking legal action against the Justice Department over recordings connected to his memoir.

Your favorite Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are here to get your morning started with the stories making headlines across the Coastal Bend and beyond.

City Council begins pretrial hearing in mayor removal case

• Corpus Christi City Council will begin a pretrial hearing this morning

• The hearing centers on removal proceedings against Mayor Paulette Guajardo

• Council members are expected to review witness lists and subpoenas

The legal battle surrounding Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo continues today as City Council begins a pretrial hearing connected to efforts to remove her from office.

Council members are expected to review witness lists, discuss the issuance of subpoenas, and begin planning for additional pretrial hearings and the eventual removal hearing itself.

The removal effort was initiated through a citizen petition process. Mayor Guajardo has denied wrongdoing and previously argued the process violates her constitutional rights.

Today's proceedings mark another major step in what has become one of the most closely watched political issues in Corpus Christi this year.

Ken Paxton defeats Senator John Cornyn in Texas runoff

• Attorney General Ken Paxton defeated Senator John Cornyn in the Republican runoff

• Paxton received an endorsement from President Trump

• He will now face Democrat James Talarico in November

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is heading to the general election after defeating four-term Senator John Cornyn in Tuesday's Republican Senate runoff.

Paxton entered Election Day with momentum following an endorsement from President Donald Trump, and ultimately secured the victory in one of the nation's most high-profile Republican primary battles.

During his concession speech, Senator Cornyn emphasized his long record of support for Trump-backed policies, noting he voted with the president 99 percent of the time while serving in the Senate.

Paxton now advances to face Democrat James Talarico in November.

The race is expected to draw national attention, especially as Paxton continues facing scrutiny connected to past legal and political controversies, including his 2023 impeachment by the Republican-controlled Texas House.

President Trump convenes rare Cabinet meeting at Camp David

• President Trump will hold a full Cabinet meeting today

• The meeting will take place at Camp David in Maryland

• Officials are expected to discuss both domestic and foreign policy issues

President Donald Trump is set to hold a rare full Cabinet meeting today at Camp David.

According to reports, the administration plans to discuss several major domestic and international topics, including the economy, foreign affairs, and recent administration initiatives tied to small business growth.

Camp David has not frequently been used by Trump as a meeting location during his time in office, making today's gathering especially notable.

The meeting brings together top administration officials as the White House continues navigating ongoing tensions overseas and key policy priorities at home.

Former President Biden sues Justice Department

• Former President Joe Biden filed a lawsuit against the Justice Department

• The case involves recordings connected to his 2017 memoir

• Biden argues the conversations contain deeply personal information

Former President Joe Biden is taking legal action against the Justice Department over plans to release recordings and transcripts tied to his 2017 memoir project.

According to court filings, Biden is attempting to block the release of conversations he had with ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer while working on his memoir, "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose."

The dispute stems from a Freedom of Information Act request filed by the Heritage Foundation, which later sued for access to the materials.

Biden's legal team says the Justice Department had previously decided to withhold the records before later reversing course.

His attorneys argue the recordings contain deeply personal conversations that should remain protected under federal privacy laws.

Update expected on American doctor infected with Ebola

• German officials are expected to provide an update on Dr. Scott Myhre

• The American doctor contracted Ebola while working in Congo

• He was transported to Germany for treatment

Health officials in Germany are expected to provide an update today on an American doctor battling Ebola.

Doctor Scott Myhre contracted the virus while working in Congo and was later flown to Germany for advanced treatment.

Reports say Myhre was in extremely serious condition when he arrived, struggling to stand on his own.

Officials say he may have unknowingly operated on a patient infected with Ebola before the outbreak was identified.

German health leaders and hospital officials are expected to discuss his current condition and ongoing treatment efforts later today.

Matthew Perry assistant faces sentencing

• Kenneth Iwamasa will be sentenced today in connection to Matthew Perry's death

• Prosecutors say he injected Perry with ketamine

• He is the final defendant to be sentenced in the case

The final sentencing connected to the death of actor Matthew Perry is expected today in California.

Kenneth Iwamasa, Perry's former personal assistant, previously reached a plea agreement with prosecutors after admitting he injected Perry with ketamine before the actor's death.

Federal prosecutors are requesting a sentence of roughly three and a half years in prison.

That proposed sentence is longer than the sentence handed down to one of the doctors involved in the case, who admitted to supplying the drugs and teaching Iwamasa how to administer them.

The investigation into Perry's death resulted in charges against several individuals, including Jasveen Sangha, sometimes referred to by prosecutors as the "Ketamine Queen," who received a 15-year prison sentence earlier this year.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann