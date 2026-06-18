6 Things to Know: Beat the heat with cooling centers and how this week's rain affected your plants

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend friends, and happy Thursday! Your favorite Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here, and we are so glad to have you with us this morning. As South Texas deals with a stretch of extreme heat and the first few weeks of summer officially get underway, we're keeping an eye on resources available to help residents stay safe. This morning, we're telling you where to find cooling centers across the Coastal Bend, the latest efforts to address roaming dogs in Odem, and what pet owners need to know about the dangerous New World screwworm. We also have details on a major leadership change at Corpus Christi City Hall, plans for a new emergency care facility in Calallen and some expert advice on how all of this recent rainfall could impact your plants and gardens.

Cooling Centers Open Across The Coastal Bend

• Nueces County and the City of Corpus Christi have opened cooling centers.

• All county community centers and libraries are available today.

• The RTA is offering free rides to cooling center locations.

As extreme heat settles into South Texas, local leaders are encouraging residents to take precautions and stay cool. Nueces County has opened cooling centers at all county community centers and libraries today. The City of Corpus Christi is also offering cooling centers at all public libraries and senior centers during their regular hours of operation. County offices will be closed Friday in observance of Juneteenth, but officials say residents should continue to monitor available resources and take steps to avoid heat related illnesses. The Regional Transportation Authority is also providing free rides to cooling centers to ensure transportation is not a barrier for anyone seeking relief from the heat.

Odem Leaders Seeking Solutions To Roaming Dog Problem

• Residents say roaming dogs have attacked pets and livestock.

• Odem does not currently have an animal shelter or animal control department.

• City leaders hope to establish a small shelter by the end of the year.

City leaders in Odem are continuing efforts to address concerns over roaming dogs throughout the community. Residents previously told KRIS 6 that packs of dogs have attacked and killed pets and livestock in the area. Mayor David Maldonado says capturing the animals has been challenging, noting that officials believe a female dog is attracting several male dogs that continue to move throughout town. Odem is currently the only city in San Patricio County without its own animal shelter or animal control department. Leaders are working with county officials and neighboring communities while exploring long term solutions, including a possible city shelter with six to eight kennels. In the meantime, the mayor is asking residents to secure their pets and avoid feeding stray animals, which can make the problem more difficult to manage.

Veterinarians Warn Pet Owners About New World Screwworm

• The parasite can infect any warm blooded animal.

• Veterinarians encourage owners to regularly check their pets.

• Many common preventative medications may offer protection.

Veterinarians are warning pet owners to remain vigilant as concerns grow about the New World screwworm. The parasite can infect any warm blooded animal and may target open wounds or areas around the eyes, nose and ears. Dr. Danielle Wallek with Animal Medical Corpus Christi says pet owners should routinely inspect their animals for wounds, larvae or unusual symptoms. She says many preventative medications that pets are already taking may offer protection against the parasite. However, if left untreated, infections can become deadly. Veterinarians encourage anyone who suspects their pet may be infected to seek medical attention as soon as possible.

City Attorney Miles Risley Announces Retirement

• Corpus Christi City Attorney Miles Risley plans to retire.

• He cited deep divisions on the City Council in his resignation letter.

• His final day is scheduled for Aug. 2.

A major change is coming to Corpus Christi City Hall. City Attorney Miles Risley has announced his retirement, citing ongoing divisions within the City Council. In a letter sent to City Manager Peter Zanoni, Risley said lawsuits and personal attacks have made it increasingly difficult to perform his duties and that avoiding political conflicts has become impossible. Risley has served the city in leadership roles for more than a decade and says his final day will be Aug. 2.

New Emergency Facility Planned In Calallen

• Corpus Christi Medical Center is building a new emergency care facility.

• The project will be located next to the current emergency room.

• Existing emergency services will remain open during construction.

Corpus Christi Medical Center is expanding emergency services in the Calallen area with plans to build a new emergency care facility. The new building will be constructed adjacent to the existing emergency room located near Northwest Boulevard and East River Drive. Hospital leaders say the project is designed to improve access to emergency care and reduce wait times for patients in the growing community. Officials also emphasized that the current emergency room will remain open throughout construction.

Experts Explain How Rain Can Affect Plants

• Recent rainfall has provided benefits for local plants and gardens.

• Too much standing water can cause root rot and attract mosquitoes.

• Experts encourage residents to collect and use rainwater when possible.

The recent soaking rains across the Coastal Bend have many gardeners wondering what the wet weather means for their plants. According to South Texas Botanical Gardens Executive Director Michael Womack, the rainfall has been beneficial in many ways, helping replenish moisture and support healthy growth. However, he warns that excessive standing water can create problems, including root rot and increased mosquito activity. Womack recommends draining areas where water has pooled around plants and encourages residents to take advantage of collected rainwater when possible. He also reminds gardeners that despite the recent rainfall, Corpus Christi remains under Stage 3 water restrictions.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann