CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! Happy Friday, December 5th. Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here, your KRIS 6 News Sunrise anchors. As we head into the weekend, we're waking up to mild, breezy conditions across the Coastal Bend, and we have the stories you need to start your day informed.

Here’s what we’re following this Friday morning.

6 Things to Know: Bathroom bill, Nueces County lifts burn ban

Redrawn maps allowed

Supreme Court allows Texas to use redrawn congressional map

New map expected to flip several Democratic-held seats

Lower court previously blocked the map over constitutional concerns

The Supreme Court has announced that Texas can use its new congressional map for next year’s midterms. The new map is expected to flip five Democratic-held seats and boost President Donald Trump’s effort to keep Republicans in control of the House. The map was previously blocked by a lower court that found the new lines were drawn based on race and likely unconstitutional. The Supreme Court issued a brief, unsigned opinion granting the state’s request. The court’s three liberal justices objected.

Bathroom bill

Senate Bill 8 now in effect statewide

Requires institutions to enforce bathroom use by sex assigned at birth

Applies only to public buildings, not private businesses

Senate Bill 8, Texas' new “bathroom bill,” is now in effect. The bill requires institutions to take every reasonable step to ensure people use facilities matching their sex assigned at birth. It does not define what “reasonable” means. The bill targets multiple stall restrooms and changing areas in public buildings, from classrooms to courthouses. Private businesses are not affected. The penalties will fall on institutions, not individuals.

Hepatitis B vaccine

Federal advisory committee continues debate on newborn vaccination

Current guidance recommends Hepatitis B vaccine within first day of life

Rates of childhood Hepatitis B have dropped 99% since 1991

A federal vaccine advisory committee is expected to meet for a second day today to discuss whether newborns should still get the Hepatitis B vaccine. Federal health recommendations now suggest that all babies be vaccinated against the liver infection in their first day of life. However, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s committee is expected to change that. The vaccine has been recommended for infants at birth since 1991, and rates of Hepatitis B in children have dropped 99 percent in that time frame.

FIFA drawing

President Trump participating in today’s World Cup drawing

Record 64 nations included this year

U.S. will co-host 2026 World Cup with Canada and Mexico

President Trump will take part in the World Cup drawing today at the Kennedy Center. A record 64 nations will be in Friday’s World Cup drawing, which will determine the matchups. The U.S. is co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup along with Canada and Mexico. Eleven cities in the U.S. will host 78 of the games.

Hydro Jug recall

17,000 children’s sport tumblers recalled

Loose rivets can detach and pose choking hazard

Affected products sold May–June at major retailers

HydroJug is recalling 17,000 children’s sport tumblers because loose rivets on the handle can detach and pose a choking hazard. The 14-ounce tumblers were sold from May to June of this year at Academy Sports, Amazon and other retailers. They may have serial number 235010 or no serial number at all under the rubber boot on the bottom. You should stop using the tumbler right away and contact HydroJug for a free replacement lid.

Burn ban lifted

Nueces County lifts burn ban effective 5 p.m. Thursday

Ban originally set to remain in place through January 2026

Residents still urged to follow fire safety precautions

Nueces County Judge Connie Scott has terminated the outdoor burn ban. The ban was set on November 5th and scheduled to remain in place through January 20th, 2026. It was lifted Thursday at 5 p.m. with Judge Scott citing improved conditions that no longer pose a public safety hazard. The burn ban is lifted in all unincorporated areas of Nueces County. Neighbors are encouraged to continue following standard fire safety precautions.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early Monday morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann