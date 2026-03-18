CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Wednesday morning, Coastal Bend friends! Your favorite Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here on giving you the headlines you need to know before you go. City leaders are moving forward with a major desalination proposal in Flour Bluff, a boil water notice is impacting residents in George West, and several community events are happening across the Coastal Bend today. Here is what you need to know.

6 Things to Know: Barney Davis desalination plan moves forward, Vigil planned for Coach Leyton Hernandez

Barney Davis desalination plan moves forward



City council approves partnership with CPS Energy

Proposed seawater desalination plant in Flour Bluff

Project could cost up to $600 million

Corpus Christi city leaders are taking the next step toward a major water infrastructure project. Council members unanimously approved a motion to partner with CPS Energy to explore options for a seawater desalination plant at the Barney Davis Power Plant in Flour Bluff.

The plant, which runs on natural gas, already uses a cooling reservoir that draws water from the Laguna Madre, making it a strong candidate for desalination operations. Experts say the project could carry a price tag of up to $600 million.

Boil water notice issued in George West



Water line break caused pressure loss

Residents urged to boil water before use

Notice remains in effect until further notice

A boil water notice is in effect this morning for residents in George West. City officials issued the notice after a water line break caused a loss of water pressure. Residents are advised to boil water before drinking or cooking until the notice is lifted. Officials say they will continue monitoring the situation and provide updates as they become available.

Vigil planned for Coach Leyton Hernandez



Candlelight vigil scheduled tonight

Honors longtime Veterans Memorial coach

Community invited to attend

The community will come together tonight to honor the life of Leyton Hernandez. A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial High School football field. Friends, family and community members are invited to attend and reflect on Hernandez’s impact on students and athletes across the Coastal Bend.

DPS crime lab hosting open house



Two sessions scheduled today

Event open to the public

Opportunity to learn about forensic careers

The Texas Department of Public Safety crime lab in Corpus Christi is opening its doors to the public today. Two sessions are scheduled, one at 8:30 a.m. and another at 1:30 p.m., at the facility on Prescott Street. The event is designed for community members interested in learning how the crime lab operates and for those considering a career in forensic science.

Inclusive job fair happening this morning



Hosted by Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend

Focus on supporting individuals with disabilities

Open to the public starting at 9 a.m.

Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend is hosting an inclusive hiring event this morning. The job fair will take place at the Coastal Bend Food Bank and is aimed at supporting individuals with disabilities. Job seekers can begin connecting with potential employers starting at 9 a.m., and the event is open to the entire Coastal Bend community.

Grow Local South Texas celebrates 14 years



Anniversary celebration happening today

Highlights programs expanding food access

Event at Art Center of Corpus Christi

Grow Local South Texas is celebrating its 14th anniversary today. The organization, known for its farmers market and community programs, is marking the milestone with a special event focused on expanding access to fresh, local food. The celebration begins at 5 p.m. at the Art Center of Corpus Christi.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

Bryan and Michelle Hofmann.