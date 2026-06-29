6 Things to Know: Another round of mosquito spraying, exchange your old flags

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and good Monday morning! Your favorite Anchor team Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here, and we are happy to have you with us as we kick off a new week. With the Fourth of July holiday just days away, communities across the Coastal Bend are preparing for celebrations while also keeping an eye on public safety. This morning, we're telling you where residents can pick up sandbags ahead of any potential heavy rain, where mosquito spraying is scheduled this week, changes to sanitation schedules in Kingsville and a family friendly event celebrating America's 250th birthday. We'll also show you how you can exchange your worn American flags and share details about a recall involving moringa supplements.

6 Things to Know June 29th

Three Rivers Hosting Sandbag Distribution

• Three Rivers will hold a sandbag distribution beginning at 9 a.m.

• Residents can receive up to four sandbags per family.

• Another distribution is scheduled for Wednesday.

Residents in Three Rivers can prepare for future rain by picking up sandbags during a distribution event this morning. The event begins at 9 a.m. at the city's recycle yard. Each family is limited to four sandbags, and residents will need to fill their own bags on site. If you're unable to attend today's event, another sandbag distribution is scheduled for Wednesday.

Mosquito Spraying Begins In Corpus Christi

• Mosquito spraying starts today and continues through July 10.

• Crews will focus on Calallen and areas north of Robstown.

• Residents are encouraged to take precautions during spraying.

The Corpus Christi Nueces County Public Health District is scheduled to begin mosquito spraying today as part of its ongoing mosquito control efforts. Spraying will continue through Friday, July 10, with crews focusing on the Calallen area and locations north of Robstown. Health officials recommend staying indoors when possible during spraying, keeping windows and doors closed and bringing pets inside. Residents can also help reduce mosquito populations by eliminating standing water around their homes, using insect repellent and wearing long sleeves and pants during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

Kingsville Adjusts Trash Collection Schedule

• Residential and commercial sanitation schedules are changing this week.

• The adjustments are due to the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

• Regular service will resume next Monday.

The City of Kingsville is adjusting its sanitation schedule ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. Residential customers with Monday and Thursday pickup will receive service today and Wednesday, while Tuesday and Friday routes will be collected Tuesday and Thursday. Commercial customers scheduled for Thursday and Friday service will both receive pickup on Thursday. The city says regular sanitation schedules will resume next Monday.

Rockport Celebrates America's 250th Birthday

• Rockport is hosting a Family Night Pool Party this evening.

• The event begins at 6 p.m. at Richard Hedrick Pool.

• Admission is discounted for season pass holders.

The City of Rockport is kicking off America's 250th birthday celebration with a Family Night Pool Party. The event begins at 6 p.m. this evening at Richard Hedrick Pool. Admission is $10 per person or $5 for season pass holders. City leaders say the event is designed to bring families together for an evening of fun as communities begin celebrating the nation's semiquincentennial.

Flag For A Flag Event Returns This Week

• Residents can exchange worn American flags for new ones.

• The event takes place Thursday as part of America's 250th birthday celebration.

• Retired flags will be properly disposed of at a later date.

The annual Flag for a Flag event returns this Thursday, giving residents the opportunity to exchange old or tattered American flags for new ones. Organizers say all retired flags will be respectfully disposed of following the event. Flags being exchanged must measure at least 3 feet by 5 feet. Additional information, including participating exchange locations, is available through the Flag for a Flag program.

Moringa Products Recalled Over Salmonella Concerns

• Several moringa products are being voluntarily recalled.

• The recall is due to possible salmonella contamination.

• No illnesses have been reported.

Total Nutrition Incorporated is voluntarily recalling several Moringa products because of possible salmonella contamination. The recall includes TN Vitamins 100 Percent Organic Moringa Capsules and 100 Percent Organic Moringa Powder. According to the company, no illnesses have been reported. The products were sold online through major retailers including Amazon, Walmart and Target, as well as on TikTok and the company's websites. Consumers are encouraged to stop using the recalled products and follow the company's instructions regarding returns or disposal.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann