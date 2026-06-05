6 Things to Know: An Update on the mayor's removal trial, City leaders react to desal delays

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend friends, and happy Friday! Your favorite Anchors, Bryan and Michelle Hofmann, here bringing you the news you need to know. As the workweek comes to a close, we are following several important developments across the Coastal Bend and beyond. This morning, we have the latest on the upcoming removal trial involving Mayor Paulette Guajardo, reactions from Corpus Christi leaders after sharp criticism from the Governor's Office over the delayed Inner Harbor desalination project, and a push to expand immigration enforcement funding in Washington. We are also looking at a state investigation into popular energy drinks, a major vehicle recall affecting hundreds of thousands of drivers, and a call for help from Corpus Christi Animal Care Services as it works to address overcrowding. It's also World Environment Day, a reminder of the importance of protecting resources like the water supply that remains at the center of many conversations across South Texas.

Nearly 420,000 top-selling Ford vehicles to be recalled

Mayor Removal Trial Schedule Changes

• Pretrial hearings scheduled for June 8 and 9 have been canceled.

• Attorneys representing both sides agreed to the cancellation.

• The removal trial is expected to last four days.

The legal proceedings surrounding the potential removal of Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo continue to move forward, but with some changes to the schedule. The mayor pro tem has canceled pretrial hearings that had been scheduled for June 8 and 9 after attorneys for both sides agreed to the move. City leaders still plan to meet July 22 and 23 as part of the process, and two additional trial dates are expected to be selected soon. Officials have also left open the possibility of a special meeting in July if new legal filings require council action. The official removal trial is now expected to span four days.

City Leaders Respond To Governor's Desalination Criticism

• The Governor's Office sharply criticized the City Council after another desalination project delay.

• Council members defended the decision, saying additional questions need answers.

• Concerns remain over financing deadlines and future water needs.

The debate over Corpus Christi's proposed Inner Harbor desalination plant continues following the City Council's decision to delay a contract vote until Sept. 1. After the vote, the Governor's Office issued a strongly worded statement criticizing council members for what it described as a failure to address the city's long-term water needs despite state support and funding commitments. Several council members responded by defending the delay, arguing that important questions remain unanswered and require additional review before moving forward. Others expressed concern that continued delays could jeopardize favorable financing arrangements, potentially increasing costs for taxpayers and ratepayers in the future. The project remains one of the most closely watched issues facing the city.

Immigration Enforcement Funding Bill Advances

• Senate Republicans approved a $70 billion immigration enforcement package.

• The legislation now moves to the House for consideration.

• Separate action could allow a government surveillance program to expire.

A major immigration enforcement funding package is moving to the House after receiving approval from Senate Republicans overnight. The proposal would provide approximately $70 billion in funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol operations through the remainder of President Trump's current term. Supporters argue the funding is needed to strengthen border security and enforcement efforts. Critics have raised concerns about how some of the funding could ultimately be used. Meanwhile, a separate Senate vote means a government surveillance program could expire later this month unless lawmakers take additional action.

Texas Investigates Energy Drink Companies

• Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched investigations into Celsius and Alani Nu.

• The inquiry focuses on concerns that products may be marketed toward minors.

• The investigation follows the death of a 17-year-old girl from Weslaco.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced investigations into energy drink manufacturers Celsius and Alani Nu. The investigation centers on whether the companies are intentionally marketing high-caffeine beverages to children and teenagers. According to Paxton's office, a 12-ounce can of Alani Nu contains 200 milligrams of caffeine. The announcement comes following the death of a 17-year-old girl from Weslaco. Paxton says the goal is to ensure Texans are fully informed about potential health risks associated with highly caffeinated beverages.

Ford Recalls More Than 400,000 Vehicles

• More than 400,000 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators are affected.

• Seat belts may lock and fail to retract or extend properly.

• Dealers will provide repairs free of charge.

Federal safety regulators have announced a recall affecting more than 400,000 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, driver and front passenger seat belts in certain vehicles may lock and fail to retract or extend as designed. Officials say the malfunction could increase the risk of injury during a crash. The recall includes model year 2018 through 2022 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators. Ford dealerships will inspect and repair affected vehicles at no cost to owners.

Animal Shelter Seeks Foster Families

• Corpus Christi Animal Care Services is facing a critical space shortage.

• Residents can foster pets for a day, a weekend or longer.

• The shelter covers food, supplies and veterinary care.

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services is asking the community to step up and help as the shelter faces overcrowding concerns. Officials are encouraging residents to foster pets throughout the month to create much-needed space for incoming animals. Opportunities range from taking a pet home for a single day to fostering until a permanent home is found. The shelter says it will provide food, crates, and veterinary care for foster animals, making it easier for families to participate. Officials hope the temporary placements will improve conditions at the shelter while helping more animals find loving homes.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann.